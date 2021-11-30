Pennsylvania Attorney Appeals Bill Cosby’s Decision to U.S. Supreme Court





Kevin Steele, the Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, district attorney who jailed Bill Cosby in 2018, has filed an appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court to restore the disgraced comedian’s conviction. Cosby was released from jail on June 30 after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that former prosecutor Bruce Castor’s decision not to prosecute Cosby in 2005 should have prevented him from being indicted by a successor prosecutor in 2015 .

In the petition to the US Supreme Court, Steele’s office called the Pennsylvania court ruling a “dangerous precedent.”

“An announcement by the prosecution not to lay charges should not trigger due process protections against future criminal proceedings as circumstances could change, including further incriminating statements by the accused,” argued the prosecutor’s office.

Cosby, 84, was convicted in 2018 and sentenced to three to ten years in prison for sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his Philadelphia home in 2004. He served nearly three years of his sentence before his release in June.

The DA’s petition to the Supreme Court argues that the Pennsylvania decision raises issues under the due process clause of the Constitution. In a press release accompanying the case, Steele argues: “The question put to the court is: ‘When a prosecutor publicly announces that he will not file criminal charges based on a lack of evidence, does the due process clause of the Fourteenth Amendment turn announcement into a binding promise that no charges will ever be laid, a promise that the target can rely on as if it were immunity? “

Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt released a statement denouncing the prosecutor’s office for asking the Supreme Court to “throw the Constitution out the window.”

“There is no basis for the prosecutor’s request which focuses on the unique facts of the Cosby case and has no impact on important issues of federal law,” Wyatt said. “This is a pathetic last-resort effort that will not prevail. The Montgomery County Attorney’s fixation with Mr. Cosby is troubling to say the least.

Constand reported the assault to police in January 2005. A month later, Castor, then a Montgomery County District Attorney, issued a press release saying his office had decided not to press charges in the case.

Cosby then testified to his deposition in a civil lawsuit that Constand filed, in which he admitted giving Quaaludes to other women. Constand ultimately settled the lawsuit for $ 3.38 million. In 2014, dozens of women – some of whom had accused him for years – made allegations similar to Constand’s that Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted them.

Steele was elected district attorney in 2015, after criticizing Castor’s handling of the case during his campaign. Cosby was indicted in December 2015. Cosby’s attorneys argued at the time that Steele’s office ignored Castor’s promise not to prosecute. They also argued Cosby allegedly invoked his Fifth Amendment right not to testify in the civil case if he believed he was in danger of criminal prosecution.

The trial court held a hearing on this matter and found that Castor had not actually made such a deal. Castor said the press release was the written account of the deal, although the press release did not include references to immunity from future lawsuits. Cosby’s first trial ended with a suspended jury, but he was found guilty in the second trial in 2018. Prosecutors used Cosby’s deposition testimony in both trials.

In June, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned the conviction by a 6-1 vote, ruling that Cosby had relied on Castor’s promise not to prosecute when he gave his incriminating testimony.

Since his release from prison, Cosby has largely remained out of public sight. He didn’t do any high-profile interviews, and despite Wyatt’s promises, Cosby hasn’t announced any returns to the stage or any future plans.

