British farmers may need to cut livestock numbers to save rivers, experts say | Agriculture

A pollution expert at the UK government’s environmental watchdog group said serious conditions in some river basins may force British farmers to reduce the number of animals they keep.

According to government data, agriculture is the number one source of ammonia and water pollution to the air in the UK. It accounts for 25% of phosphates, 50% of nitrates and 75% of sediment loads in aquatic environments that are detrimental to ecosystems.

EPA’s Tim Bailey said independently that the condition of catchments such as the River Wye and Somerset Levels and Moors is a problem with the number of chickens and cows and the disposal of manure from the farm. He said it got serious.

The three counties of Herefordshire, Shropshire and Powys alone produce more than 2.5 billion chickens per year, and production capacity has doubled in the past decade.

Speaking of the impact on the UK industrial environment, Bailey, author of Livestocks Longer Shadow, said many watersheds are already at or above what the environment can afford, and more will follow unless we take unprecedented action.

In some cases, this will entail a reduction or restriction of livestock production, or the processing and export of organic manure. He said exporting from watersheds like the River Wye to other watersheds would have to be done, but relocating the problem would eventually risk creating pollution problems across the UK. This is an important situation.

Environmentalists have referred to Wye as pea soup, as phosphate-rich feces eventually flowed into rivers, in part as a result of algae flourishing.

Avara Foods, one of the UK’s largest chicken suppliers to Tesco and other supermarkets, has acknowledged that chicken waste from farms has polluted waterways.

Bailey said the number of livestock should match the capacity of the area rather than what is currently concentrated in some areas. You need to start adapting the livestock to the environment. That way we are not stressed by the environment and cannot cope.

In addition to stockpiling, he said, the solution will include a mix of regulation, advice and financial support for farmers. This is a social problem, not a farmer’s problem. Farmers want to go to the same place, but are stuck in a cheap food economy. If society wants a clean Wai River, or if it wants to stop deforestation in the Amazon, it must be held accountable.

A spokesperson for Avara Foods said the company is looking for alternative destinations for chicken waste waste in its supply chain, including a cogeneration plant and new anaerobic digestion technology that removes phosphate.

The National Farmers Union and the Ministry of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs requested comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/nov/29/uk-farmers-may-have-to-cut-livestock-count-to-save-rivers-says-expert The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

