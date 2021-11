US Senate blocks annual defense bill over Republicans’ objections

The Pentagon building is seen in Arlington, Virginia, the United States, on October 9, 2020. REUTERS / Carlos Barria / File Photo

WASHINGTON, Nov. 29 (Reuters) – The US Senate blocked the National Defense Authorization Act on Monday amid objections from Republicans and some liberal Democrats, though lawmakers continue to work on the massive annual defense policy bill , which has been law for 60 consecutive years.

The vote was 45-51, meaning the measure failed to get the 60 “yes” votes needed to move towards moving to the 100-member Senate.

The NDAA, which normally passes with strong bipartisan support, is closely watched by a wide range of industries and other interests as it determines everything from the number of ships purchased to pay troop increases and how to cope. to geopolitical threats.

This year’s legislation allows some $ 770 billion in Pentagon spending, which is one of the reasons some Democrats have objected, saying the military budget shouldn’t be that big when the country isn’t dealing properly. issues such as health, education and climate change.

Lawmakers are proud that the NDAA has become law every year since 1961, saying it reflects their support for the military. Because it is one of the only major bills to become law each year, it is used as a vehicle for legislation on issues ranging from competition with China to cyber policy.

Republicans said they voted no because Democrats, who barely control the Senate, did not allow enough votes on the amendments, including one that would have imposed mandatory sanctions on Nord Stream 2, a supported gas pipeline by Russia which, according to opponents, would be detrimental to the United States. allies in Europe.

Sen. Jim Inhofe, a senior Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said the measure would eventually pass. “I am still very much in favor of this bill and hope that we will pass it soon,” said Inhofe.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called the vote “inexplicable and scandalous” and accused Republicans of voting against the troops. “Just because a few Republicans did not get all the concessions they insisted on, they are stopping the process,” he said.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Richard Cowan; Editing by Leslie Adler and Sephen Coates

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Richard Cowan; Editing by Leslie Adler and Sephen Coates

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

