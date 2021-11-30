UK Covid: Sajid Javid Says We Are Putting Boosters Programs On Steroids





Ajid Javid said putting booster programs on steroids is the UK’s main form of defense.

The health minister says no one wants to see the lockdown resume as the UK fights the Omicron variant.

In response to Richard Drax, he said, “No one wants to see that kind of action, but Drax Im will certainly agree. I hope he agrees with me that basically adding a booster program to steroids is absolutely right, because it will really help us.

UK has recorded 35 additional deaths.

As of 9 a.m. Monday, the government said there were 42,583 more laboratory-confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the UK.

The government also said as of Monday that 35 more people have died from Covid-19 within 28 days, bringing the total to 144,810 in the UK.

Separate figures released by the UK Bureau of Statistics show that there are 169,000 registered deaths in the UK where COVID-19 is mentioned in the death certificate.

1638209018WHO says no omicron-related deaths

The WHO has advised 194 member states that a surge in infections could have serious consequences, but said there have been no deaths related to the new strain yet.

WHO says Omicron has an unprecedented number of spike mutations, some of which could potentially affect the trajectory of the epidemic.

The overall global risk associated with the new strain of concern, Omicron, is rated very high.

Additional studies are needed to understand the potential of omicrons to evade protection against immunity induced by vaccines and previous infections, he added.

1638208905 Sadiq Khan Fines Wearing Masks Or Faces

Sadiq Khan said we are operating with one hand tied behind our back without the ability to fine those who break the rules for wearing masks. So we sincerely welcome the government’s decision to make masks compulsory once again.

He said: Evidence shows that face coverings help stop the spread of the virus, and enforcing it would greatly help with regulatory compliance.

We know that the virus is much more difficult to spread in confined or crowded spaces by wearing face coverings, washing hands regularly, ensuring that indoor spaces are properly ventilated, and maintaining social distancing as much as possible.

1638208313 Sweden reports first case of Omicron

The Swedish Public Health Agency said the case was discovered in a test a little over a week ago by a traveler from South Africa.

The agency said: Since it was found in several other European countries, we expected to find a variant in Sweden as well.

The information we have about this strain means we have to take it very seriously until we know more about it.

People celebrating the lifting of lockdown in Stockholm in September

/ AP1638206961 Joe Biden says Omicron will eventually reach the US

On Monday, President Biden said the novel coronavirus strain, Omicron, was a cause of concern, not panic.

Former Vice President Biden said later this week the administration will unveil a strategy on how to fight COVID-19 this winter. Not closures or closures, but more extensive vaccinations, boosters, tests, etc.

1638205408 Dr. Rosena Khan posed the first question to Sajid Zavid 1638205200 Tragedy! reunion tour postponement stage

Steps has announced it is delaying the tour after more Covid cases among its crew members.

The move comes days after singer Lee Latchford-Evans was found to have tested positive for coronavirus.

His positive test results came the same day bandmate Faye Tozer was able to return to the stage after his COVID-19 quarantine.

1638204848 Mask power of attorney vote to be held tomorrow

Jacob Rees-Mogg has just announced that a debate and vote on mask duty will be held tomorrow.

Closure skeptic Desmond Swayne called the mask rule Mumbo Jumbo.

1638204161 If you qualify, you can simply get a booster shot.

It is believed to have come from a traveler who traveled to South Africa.

