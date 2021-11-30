US Facial Recognition Company Fines 17 Million UK for Serious Violations | face recognition





A U.S. company that collects photos of people from Facebook and other social media sites for use in customer facial recognition has been fined $17 million after discovering that the Office of the Information Commissioner had grossly violated data protection laws.

Claiming to be the world’s largest facial network, Clearview AI allows customers to compare facial data against a database of over 10 billion images collected from the Internet.

The ICO said the database could likely contain data from many people from the UK and could have been collected without people knowing it from publicly available information online, including on social media platforms.

The data regulator added that Clearviews technology has been offered as a free trial to UK law enforcement agencies.

Clearview said people in the UK violated data protection laws by not processing information in a way expected or fair. The company had no process to stop holding data indefinitely, and no legitimate reason to collect information.

Clearview also claimed that it did not meet the higher data protection standards required for biometric data under general data protection regulations and did not inform the people of the UK what was happening to the data.

The ICO said those who requested data deletion may not have been incentivized to proceed with the request because Clearview requested additional personal information, including photos.

Clearviews free trial for law enforcement has been discontinued and the company service is no longer available in the UK.

Investigations into company activity in the UK follow the disclosure of work for US law enforcement in 2020.

The ICO said it had ordered Clearview to stop further processing and delete British personal data. It also warned the company of its tentative intention to impose a $17 million fine for violations.

Clearview can now represent ICOs it has conducted research with the Australian OAIC ahead of a final decision in mid-2022.

UK Intelligence Commissioner Elizabeth Denham said: “We have significant concerns about personal data being processed in the UK in a way that no one expected.” Therefore, it is right for ICOs to warn people about the scale of this potential breach and the proposed action.

Denham adds: The Clearview AI Incs service is no longer available in the UK. However, the evidence we have collected and analyzed suggests that Clearview AI Inc may be unwittingly continuing to process significant amounts of British information. Therefore, we would like to convince the British public that we are considering these alleged violations and are taking them very seriously.

A potential fine for Clearview comes amid growing UK concerns about the growing use of biometric technology, including the use of facial recognition systems to receive payments at school canteens.

Guardian approached Clearview for comment.

