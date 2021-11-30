US braces for vaccine contingencies amid panic over misunderstood omicron





Zoom in / Anthony Fauci (R), director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Chief Medical Advisor to the President, speaks alongside U.S. President Joe Biden as he delivers remarks on the omicron COVID variant -19 following a meeting of the COVID-19 response team at the White House. Amid global panic over the recently identified variant of the omicron coronavirus, US President Joe Biden on Monday urged Americans to stay calm and continue to follow health measures known to be very effective in fighting COVID-19 , namely masking, vaccination and recall.

“This variant is a cause for concern, not a cause for panic,” Biden said in remarks from the White House Monday. He touted the power of current vaccines and America’s scientific prowess in dealing with the potential threat. “We will fight this variant with scientific and knowledgeable actions and without chaos or confusion.”

During the remarks, Biden was flanked by infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci. Earlier today, Biden met with Dr Fauci and the rest of the White House COVID-19 response team to discuss the omicron threat. Biden reported that, so far, Fauci and the team believe that current vaccines “provide at least some protection” against omicron, particularly against serious disease, and that the booster doses “greatly enhance this. protection”.

In a separate announcement on Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention strengthened their recommendations for booster shots, now saying anyone 18 and over should receive a booster dose.

“We don’t yet believe that further action will be necessary,” Biden said in his remarks. In addition, proven health measures, such as masking and physical distancing, remain effective against the spread of the virus. “Please wear your mask when you are indoors in public places around other people,” implored Biden. “He protects you. He protects those around you.”

Preparation vs panic

Still, Biden said his administration was making plans if vaccines and boosters failed, in which case the world would need updated vaccines and / or boosters designed specifically to fight omicron. “My team is already working with officials from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson to develop contingency plans for vaccines or recalls if needed. And I will also ask the FDA and CDC to use the fastest process. available without cutting corners for the safety of getting these vaccines approved and released to the market if needed. ”

The president’s remarks reflect the difficult message surrounding the discovery and response to omicron, which has worrying characteristics but little data to substantiate those concerns.

Advertising

The variant gained international attention last week after South African officials reported the detection of omicron to the World Health Organization on November 24. The first known infection with the variant was identified from a sample taken on November 9. samples taken on November 11.

Since these early detections, COVID-19 cases in South Africa have risen sharply, from around 300 cases per day to around 3,000. And the share of omicron cases has increased rapidly. In a widely quoted tweet on November 25, Tulio de Oliveira, director of the Center for Epidemic Response and Innovation in South Africa, reported that the omicron variant already made up 75% of the SARS-CoV-2 genomes sequenced in the country. In an emergency meeting on November 26, the WHO named omicron a “variant of concern” because of its rapid rise as well as its mutations.

Mutations and vaccines

The most concerning aspect of omicron is the large number of mutations it carries compared to previous SARS-CoV-2 viruses. According to genetic sequencing data to date, omicron carries 45 to 52 changes in its genetic blueprints and 26 to 32 of these mutations occur in the critical spike protein of the virus. The spike protein is what the virus uses to enter human cells, and it is also the primary target of our immune responses, whether those responses are derived from past infections or from vaccines. Unlike the omicron, the delta variant became the globally dominant variant with nine mutations in its spike protein.

Some of the mutations found in the omicron tip have been seen in other variants, including delta, and some mutations are known to foil strong antibodies that would otherwise fight the virus. Still other mutations have never been seen before. Scientists do not yet know what the full range of effects of mutations will be on our protective immune responses, whether they result from vaccination, a past infection, or both. And experts expect it to take several weeks to get answers. These responses to a possible “immune breakout” will likely come from experiments pitting the new variant against vaccine-derived antibodies and infection in laboratories, as well as real-world data on vaccine efficacy and re-infections.

In the meantime, experts tend to agree with the Biden administration that the vaccine’s effectiveness will likely take some kind of hit but not drop to zero. Although omicron’s range of mutations suggests that antibody responses will be weakened, they are unlikely to fail altogether. In addition, our immune system also relies on cellular responses to fight infections.

“Despite the uncertainties, it is reasonable to assume that the vaccines currently available offer some protection against serious illness and death,” the WHO concluded in a technical guide on omicron, published on November 28.

