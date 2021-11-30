UK spy chief warns China, Russia of competing to master AI | News





MI6 Director Richard Moore said Beijing and Moscow are pouring money into advances in technology that will reshape espionage and geopolitics.

The British foreign espionage director is warning that China and Russia are racing to master artificial intelligence in a way that could revolutionize geopolitics over the next decade.

Richard Moore, director of the Secret Service, known as MI6, will give his first public speech on Tuesday since becoming MI6 director.

In a speech previously announced by the British government, he would say that advances in quantum engineering, engineering biology, massive data, and computing power pose threats that democracies need to address.

Our enemies are pouring money and ambition into mastering artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and synthetic biology. Because you know that mastering these skills will give you leverage. Moore, who rarely speaks publicly, says this when giving his views on the current threat.

World spies are grappling with technological breakthroughs that challenge traditional human-led espionage that has dominated espionage for thousands of years.

A former diplomat, Moore became director of MI6 in October 2020.

Speaking at the Institute for International and Strategic Studies think tank, he will emphasize that technological advances over the next decade can outstrip all technological advances made over the past century.

As a society, we have not yet internalized this stark fact and its potential impact on global geopolitics. But he would say it’s a white hot focus for the MI6.

Of particular concern to spies in the world’s liberal democracies are Russian and Chinese intelligence agencies, who are rushing to harness the power of a variety of sophisticated technologies, sometimes faster than the West.

Western intelligence is concerned that Beijing could dominate all key new technologies within a few decades, particularly artificial intelligence, synthetic biology and genetics.

China’s economic and military growth over the past 40 years is considered one of the most important geopolitical events in recent years, with the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991, which ended the Cold War.

Described by novelists as the employers of some of the most memorable virtual spies from John le Carrs George Smiley to Ian Flemings James Bond, MI6 operates abroad and is tasked with protecting Britain and its interests.

Moore said the service should give up some of its deep-rooted secrets and work with tech companies to combat rapidly evolving threats.

He said MI6 and Western intelligence will need to be more open to keeping secrets in a world of volatile technological change.

We can’t replicate the global tech industry, so we have to take advantage of it.

The agency has become more open in recent years, only covering the period up to 1949, but allowing the publication of approved histories.

MI6 began using the code name C in the 1990s and publicly naming the Director General, the only publicly identifiable member of the organization.

