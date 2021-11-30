Worrisome new variant, don’t panic, says Biden in US





WASHINGTON (AP) President Joe Biden on Monday called the new variant of the omicron coronavirus a cause for concern but not a cause for panic and said he was not considering a blanket lockdown of the United States. He again urged Americans to get their full immunizations, including booster shots, and to return to wearing face masks indoors in public places to slow any spread.

Speaking at the White House on Monday, Biden said it was inevitable that the new variant would reach the United States, but he also said the country had the tools to protect Americans, especially approved vaccines and reminders.

When omicron does, and it will, Biden said, America will face this new threat just as we have faced the ones that came before it.

He called on the roughly 80 million unvaccinated Americans aged 5 and older to get vaccinated, and the rest of the country to seek boosters six months after their second dose. He also encouraged everyone to resume wearing face masks in all indoor public places, a precaution against the pandemic that has fallen into disuse across much of the country.

Separately, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanded their recommendation for COVID-19 booster shots to include all adults due to the new variant. The agency previously approved the recalls for all adults, but only recommended them for people 50 years of age and older or living in long-term care facilities.

Anyone aged 18 and over should be given a booster either six months after their first Pfizer or Moderna series or two months after their first J&J vaccine, CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a statement.

Biden was joined by Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert and COVID-19 adviser to the President, who said earlier Monday that scientists hope to know within a week or two to what extent vaccines Existing COVID-19 protect against varian. t, and how dangerous it is compared to earlier strains.

We really don’t know, Fauci told ABC Good Morning America, calling the speculation premature.

The new variant is the latest test of Bidens’ efforts to contain the pandemic, mitigate its impacts on the economy and bring back a sense of normalcy in the United States during the holiday season.

This variant is cause for concern, not panic, Biden said, as U.S. financial markets rebounded on Monday after falling sharply on Friday. The White House said there were no plans to curtail Bidens travel due to the new variant.

Biden last week decided to restrict travel from South Africa and seven other southern African countries, effective Monday, in a bid to give scientists time to learn more about the news. variant, and for more Americans to get vaccinated before it reaches the United States. officials argued they were being punished for quickly identifying and reporting the new variant.

As omicron spreads across the world, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday, “we will continue to assess the steps we need to take to protect the American people.

Some other countries are reintroducing tough travel and business restrictions to prevent the spread of the omicron variant, but Biden said the United States is not following suit.

If people are vaccinated and wear their masks, there is no need for containment, he said.

Fauci said earlier on CBS Mornings that limiting travel from countries where the omicron was first identified saves you a few weeks, because if you can keep things going for a few weeks, you can do a lot of things.

Pharmaceutical companies are already adjusting their existing COVID-19 vaccines to better attack the omicron variant, but Fauci said Americans should make it a priority to get their first vaccines or a booster dose now, rather than wait for a new formulation. .

I would strongly suggest that you get a boost now, he said.

He added that depending on what scientists learn about the omicron variant in the coming weeks, we may not need targeted boosters to contain this strain of the virus.

Biden said his administration is sparing no effort to remove all obstacles to keep the American people safe, including working with drugmakers on potential new boosters and specifically testing the new variant.

No omicron-specific vaccine could possibly start being produced for another two or three months, so getting boosters now is a very important first line of defense, said Dr Paul Burton, chief medical officer of vaccine maker Moderna on Monday. .

Burton said Moderna and other vaccine companies are testing existing COVID-19 vaccines to determine their effectiveness against the omicron variant.

If we’re going to make a specific omicron variant, it will take a few weeks, two to three months, which is probably what we were looking to really start making, Burton told ABC.

Noting that the new variant, like the previous ones, appeared overseas in areas with low vaccination rates, Biden said it was both a moral imperative and in the interests of the Americas to speed up vaccinations. global. He noted that the United States has already donated over 275 million more doses than the rest of the world combined and is on track to deliver more than 1.1 billion doses globally by September 2022. .

Now we need the rest of the world to step up as well, Biden said. We can’t stop until the world is vaccinated.

As the holiday season began, Biden tried to reassure buyers that his administration was working to resolve supply chain issues. Businesses are working to overcome the lingering effects of COVID-related closures and now the problems resulting from the strong recovery that has generated demand beyond what many ports, manufacturers and retailers can handle.

The president spoke to CEOs of Best Buy, Food Lion, Samsung, Etsy and Walmart among the companies on Monday. Business leaders reassured Biden.

While we’re all concerned about the supply chain, we have more inventory than a year ago, and we have the inventory we need to be able to support the business, said Doug McMillon, CEO of Walmart. . And we are seeing progress. Port and transit times are improving.

