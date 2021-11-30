UK company adopts new office rules in response to Omicron variant.





British businesses have been busy trying to restore or review rules for office work after the government imposed new restrictions on wearing masks and traveling in public after the outbreak of the Omicron coronavirus strain.

Many companies have started asking employees to wear masks again in public places and elevators, and after previous lockdowns were eased in the summer, bosses relaxed the rules to encourage more people to return to work.

Under new directives that take effect on Tuesday, the government has told UK businesses it will force its employees to work from home, but has not said it will force masks in shops and public transport.

Insurer Aviva is introducing daily lateral flow testing and wearing masks in communal areas, and EY is requiring its employees to wear face coverings when moving between offices.

An Aviva spokesperson said, “In line with government guidelines, we are introducing new measures to prevent the spread of the Covid virus.”

“In recent months we have seen more people coming to our office. And we saw the benefits of being together and working in the same place. We don’t want to lose this momentum and advantage, but we will do it as safely as possible.”

Law firm Ashurst said employees must wear masks unless exempt from all customer and internal meetings and undergo lateral flow tests before joining places where large numbers of people gather in one room.

Lynn Dunne, Ashurst’s London co-managing partner, said: . . We have made some policy changes.”

The Boston Consulting Group identified employees who entered the UK from a red list country before the quarantine restrictions came into effect, and asked them not to leave the office for 10 days after undergoing PCR testing.

Virgin Media said it was reviewing office action, while BT said it would reiterate the rules for wearing masks in customer homes and the need for regular testing. Many companies have maintained rules for wearing masks in public, along with other safety measures such as hand sanitizer, Covid-19 testing, and temperature checks.

Martin Sorrell, CEO of advertising agency S4 Capital, said the company is now “focusing more attention on testing, masks, immunizations, office layout, telecommuting and included customer meals.”

Management told the FT that external meetings are already being canceled in many cases because customers and colleagues are no longer able to travel to the UK or have been forced to self-isolate after travel.

Travelers coming to the UK from abroad must self-isolate before PCR test results are available, which may take up to two days to return home.

Bank and insurance executives said self-isolation requirements are limiting non-essential travel. “I don’t want to sit at home waiting for test results for three days,” said an executive who had just canceled a trip to see colleagues in Brussels.

One British bank even banned travel to South Africa where the variant was first identified, while another told the FT that travel must always be approved by a manager.

“If travel requires more quarantine, managers won’t allow it unless absolutely necessary,” said one bank executive.

Daniel Thomas, Ian Smith, Michael Odwire, Harriet Agnew, Kate Bayoli, Stephen Morris, Owen Walker

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/9b341540-ef41-4669-b3fc-2e6ad6024ea7 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

