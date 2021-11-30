US Fed Chief Says Omicron Has Downside Risks | Business and Economy News





Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, in his first public remarks on the omicron variant of the coronavirus, said it posed risks for both sides of central banks’ mandate to achieve stable prices and maximum employment.

The recent increase in Covid-19 cases and the emergence of the omicron variant pose downside risks to jobs and economic activity and increased uncertainty for inflation, Powell said in prepared testimony released on Monday. , one day before his appearance before the Senate Banking Committee. Greater concerns about the virus could reduce people’s willingness to work in person, slowing labor market progress and intensifying supply chain disruptions.

Powell, in the relatively brief text, did not discuss specific monetary policy actions or the possibility of changing the pace of its decline in asset purchases, a key issue that other officials have pointed out in reports. recent remarks.

Powell, who a week ago was selected by President Joe Biden for a second term as central bank chief, will appear before the panel on Tuesday at 10 a.m., along with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, in the first of two days of Congressional surveillance hearings related to the revival of the pandemic. The House Financial Services Committee will follow with a separate hearing on Wednesday.

For her part, Yellen said in prepared remarks to the panel that while she is following the news on the omicron variant, at this point, I am confident that our recovery remains strong.

Yellen also called on the Senate to pass Bidens’ social spending bill known as Build Back Better, and warned lawmakers that they must soon increase the country’s debt limit. She had previously indicated that the Treasury could potentially run out of liquidity after December 15.

I cannot stress enough how critical it is for Congress to address this issue, Yellen said of the debt limit. If we don’t, we’ll gut our current recovery.

The discovery of the new variant of Covid-19 has triggered new uncertainty in the economy. Governments around the world have tightened travel restrictions and the World Health Organization has warned that the omicron strain could fuel a new wave of infections.

Despite strong job growth this year, there is still some way to go to achieve maximum employment for employment and labor market participation, and we expect progress to continue, Powell said. , adding that unemployment continues to disproportionately affect blacks and Hispanics.

Even amid the challenges posed by the pandemic, the US economy is moving forward. Economists at JPMorgan Chase & Co. have raised their estimate of annualized growth to 7%, from 5% for the last three months of the year. The boom fueled high inflation, with consumer prices in October rising at the fastest rate in 30 years.

Most forecasters, including at the Fed, continue to expect inflation to decline significantly over the next year as supply-demand imbalances ease, Powell said. It is difficult to predict the persistence and effects of supply constraints, but it now appears that the factors pushing inflation up will persist for much of next year.

In recent weeks, Fed officials had discussed the possibility of stepping up the pace at which they cut monthly asset purchases by central banks, which would give them the opportunity to raise interest rates earlier than the next year if necessary to control price pressures.

I’m very open to accelerating the pace of our buying slowdown, Atlanta Fed Chairman Raphael Bostic, this year’s Federal Open Market Committee voter, told Fox News. San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, who is also a voter this year and has been a conciliatory voice on politics, told Yahoo! Finance earlier last week that it would accept a faster rate of reduction if inflation continued to be too high. Dalys’s interview was conducted before news of omicron broke.

Fed officials will see the CPI and employment reports for November ahead of their last meeting of the year on December 14-15.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2021/11/30/us-fed-chief-says-omicron-poses-downside-risks The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos