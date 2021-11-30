Measures effective against Omicron variants: November 30, 2021





New measures in response to the emergence of Omicron variants will be in effect at 4:00 AM. Self-isolation in shops and public transport is required regardless of age or immunization status

Targeted measures to prevent the spread of the new omicron strain of COVID-19 will be in effect from 4am today. [Tuesday 30 November].

It will be introduced as a preventive measure while more information is collected and evaluated on the potential for transmission of the strain and possible impact on our vaccines.

Vaccines continue to remain our best line of defense, and we encourage all adults who have not yet received a primary or secondary vaccine or those eligible for a booster vaccine to come forward to protect themselves and others.

Yesterday, JCVI advised that the booster dose program has been extended to all 18-39 year olds and that the interval between the second dose and the booster dose has been reduced to 3 months. All people between the ages of 12 and 15 are now advised to get their second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine within 12 weeks of the first dose. Severe immunosuppressed people who received three primary doses should now also be given a booster dose.

From 4 am this morning:

Unless exempted by individuals, face coverings are compulsory in shops and places such as banks, post offices and hair salons, and in public transport. All hospitality settings are waived. All international arrivals must undergo PCR testing within two days of arrival and must self-isolate until negative results. PCR tests are available online from private providers. All contacts of a suspected case of Omicron should self-isolate, regardless of age or immunization status. NHS Test and Trace will contact you.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

The measures that take effect today are appropriate and accountable and will buy time against this new strain. Based on everything we know, our vaccines and boosters remain our best line of defense, so it’s more important than ever to step forward when people deserve a boost. Today’s actions will not only help slow the spread of variants, but will also help protect each other and the results of our hard work.

This action is temporary and preventive and will be reviewed in three weeks. Regulations will continue to be reviewed to ensure that they are merely necessary and balanced.

The phase of self-quarantine until all international entrants have undergone PCR testing by day two and come back negative comes on top of restrictions focused on the most dangerous areas. South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and Angola have all been added to the UK Red List.

Where cases have been confirmed, surge PCR testing and enhanced contact tracing are in progress. The UK Health and Safety Agency is conducting targeted testing in areas where positive cases may have been infected. We are tracking confirmed cases and contacts and are requesting that they be quarantined and tested as needed.

Omicron variants contain a large number of spike protein mutations and mutations in other parts of the viral genome, and early signs suggest that this variant is more likely to spread.

As work continues internationally to fully understand how these mutations can alter the virus’ behavior with respect to vaccines, treatments and contagiousness, this action will provide time to slow the spread of the mutation.

Immunization programs and testing, tracking and isolation systems are the most effective ways to reduce transmission, along with practicing good hygiene, maintaining well-ventilated spaces, and wearing masks.

