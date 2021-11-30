Verbal statements for updates on Omicron variants





Chairman, with permission, Id would like to state the Omicron variant and the measures we are taking to keep our country safe.

We have always known that a worrisome new strain could threaten the progress we have made as a nation.

The decisions we made in the summer and the defenses we built made it possible to face the winter in a strong position.

Our immunization program has been progressing at a furious pace and reached the milestone of 17 million boosters across the UK this weekend.

That means hospital admissions dropped an additional 11% and deaths by 17% over the past week, despite an increase in cases.

But just as vaccination programs have shifted the odds in our favor, the worrisome new strain has always had a chance to turn it around.

Last week I was warned about a strain now known as the Omicron strain and is now designated as a strain of interest by the World Health Organization.

I was always learning more about this new variant.

However, the latest indications could spread very quickly and affect the effectiveness of Ronapreve, one of our main treatments for COVID-19, and as the Chief Medical Officer said this weekend, the current vaccine will not be affected. That there are reasonable possibilities. .

There are currently 5 confirmed cases in the UK and 6 confirmed cases in Scotland, with cases expected to rise over the next few days.

New variants are also spreading worldwide.

Confirmed cases have been reported in many countries, including Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Portugal.

In the race between vaccines and viruses, new strains may have given the virus more legions.

So our strategy is to buy time and bolster our defenses, while at the same time learning more about this potential threat from the world’s best scientists.

On Friday, I updated the House of Representatives about actions we took, including putting South Africa’s six countries on a travel redlist within a few hours.

Today, Chairman Id would like to update the House of Representatives, which is taking steps to be more balanced and balanced.

First, measures at the border to slow the invasion of strains from abroad.

Following the UK Health Security Agency’s updated advice on Saturday, action was quickly taken to add four countries to the travel redlist: Angola, Mozambique, Malawi and Zambia.

This means that anyone who is not a British or Irish national or has lived in any of these countries in the past 10 days will be denied entry.

And those allowed to enter must be quarantined for 10 days in a government-approved facility.

In addition to this red list, more proportional inspection regimes were planned for arrivals from all over the world.

Therefore, anyone entering the UK will be required to undergo a PCR test until the end of two days upon arrival and self-isolate until a negative result is obtained.

The rule was submitted to the House of Representatives today and will come into effect tomorrow at 4am.

Second, the UK has announced measures to slow the spread of the virus.

We have changed the UK self-isolation rules for close contact to reflect the greater threat posed by this new strain.

Therefore, anyone in close contact with a suspected case of Omicron and someone who tests positive should self-isolate for 10 days, whether or not they have been vaccinated.

Face coverings are also mandatory in UK shops and public transport, unless individuals are exempt from medical treatment.

The rules for self-isolation and face coverings were submitted to the House of Representatives today and will come into effect tomorrow at 4am.

But I can assure the House of Representatives that there will be a discussion and a vote on these two measures to give the House a say and a chance to conduct a valuable investigation.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, My Right Honorable Friend, will be announcing more details soon, and in three weeks I will review all of these measures I have set today to see if they are still necessary.

Third, the chairman was strengthening the defenses we built against the virus.

You were already in a stronger position than when you faced the delta variant.

We also want to update the House of Representatives on our vaccine program, as we have much greater testing capabilities, improved sequencing capabilities, and the collective protection provided by the 114 million zaps.

Our COVID-19 immunization program has been a national success story.

We’ve provided more booster capacity than anywhere else in Europe and top-up jabs to more than 1 in 3 people over 18 across the UK.

I would like to take this opportunity to pay tribute to the NHS, volunteers, the military and everyone involved in this lifesaving operation.

Our vaccines remain the best line of defense against this virus that attacks us in one way or another.

There’s a lot we don’t know about how our vaccine will respond to this new strain.

However, while it is likely to be less effective, it is very unlikely that it will be effective at all for serious diseases.

Therefore, it is very important to hit as many jabs as possible.

Over the next few weeks we already planned to do 6 million booster jabs in the UK alone, but with this new variation in the background we want to go further and faster.

So I asked JCVI, the government’s independent expert adviser on vaccines, to urgently review how the program could be expanded and whether the gap between the second dose and the booster dose should be closed.

JCVI issued advice last time.

First, he advised that the minimum interval between administration of the booster jab should be cut in half from six months to three months.

Second, the booster program should be expanded to include all adults who remain 18 years of age or older.

Third, these boosters should be provided in descending order by age to protect those most vulnerable to the virus.

Therefore, priority is given to the elderly and people aged 16 and over at risk.

Fourth, a booster dose should now be given to severely immunosuppressed individuals 16 years of age or older who received three primary doses.

Finally, children between the ages of 12 and 15 should get their second dose 12 weeks after the first dose.

I fully accepted this advice.

With this new variant of attack, these measures will protect more people faster and better protect us as a nation.

This represents a major step forward in our vaccination program, almost doubling the number of people who can get a booster dose to protect themselves and their loved ones.

And I know it has asked for more of the NHS colleagues who have already provided so much during this crisis.

But I know they will do their job.

The NHS will bring people forward at the right time so that the most vulnerable become a priority.

And Ill go into more detail on how to put this advice into practice in the future.

Chairman, our fight against this virus is a global effort so Id would also like to update the House of Commons on what the UK is doing. We currently chair the G7.

And earlier today I convened an emergency meeting of the G7 health ministers to coordinate the international response.

We unanimously praised South Africa’s leadership for being very open and transparent about this new strain. And we are committed to working closely with each other, the World Health Organization and, of course, the wider international community to address this common threat.

Chairman, our experience in fighting this virus has shown that it is best to act decisively and quickly when a potential threat appears. That’s why we’re building defenses and implementing these measures without delay.

Scientists are rapidly working at home and abroad to determine whether this strain is more dangerous.

And once it turns out that this strain isn’t any more dangerous than the Delta strain, we can be sure we won’t take action for more than necessary for a day.

COVID-19 is not going away, so we need to keep checking for new strains.

So, if we want to live with the virus for a long time, we must follow the evidence and act in a proportionate and responsible manner where mutations are likely to impede our progress.

And in doing so, we are taking a multifaceted view looking at the impact of these measures on the virus as well as on non-COVID health such as the economy, education and mental health.

And I am convinced that the response we are putting forward today is a balanced and responsible measure commensurate with the threats we face.

Chairman, this year our country has been on the road to recovery so far, but I always knew there were obstacles along the way.

But now is not the time to shake.

It’s time to think about what each of us can do to slow the spread of this new strain without staying vigilant.

When the time comes, we hit the jab, follow the rules we set, and take quick and regular tests.

If we all come together once more, we can stop this virus and protect the progress we’ve made.

I recommend this statement to the House of Representatives.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/oral-statement-to-update-on-the-omicron-variant The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos