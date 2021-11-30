Pentagon to review 2019 deadly US attacks in Syria | News from ISIL / ISIL





The United States will review whether procedures were followed after the NY Times reported that dozens of civilians were killed in bombings.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin ordered a review of US military bombing raids in Syria in March 2019 which, according to the New York Times, recently reported the deaths of dozens of civilians in the battle for ISIL’s last stronghold (ISIL).

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby announced the investigation on Monday, saying it would be led by General Michael Garrett, the head of the US military command.

Earlier this month, the US military acknowledged that civilians may have been killed in the 2019 bombings in Baghouz, near the Iraqi border. At the time, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) supported by the United States led the field combat with the Americans. Air support.

It is likely that the majority of those killed were also combatants at the time of the strike. However, it is also very likely that there were other civilian casualties, Bill Urban, a spokesman for the U.S. military, said in a Nov. 14 statement.

He added that investigations have failed to conclusively characterize the status of more than 60 other victims who have resulted from the strikes.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin ordered review of 2019 US military attacks, Pentagon spokesman said [File: Patrick Semansky/AP Photo]

Urbans’ statement came a day after The New York Times, citing anonymous sources and classified documents, published a report accusing the US military of covering up the attacks.

The newspaper reported that the attack affected a crowd of women and children, killing 64 people.

Without warning, an American F-15E attack aircraft passed through the drone’s high-definition field of view and dropped a 500-pound bomb on the crowd, swallowing it in a shaking explosion. As the smoke cleared, a few people stumbled away in search of shelter. Then a jet plane that followed them dropped a 2,000-pound bomb and then another, killing most of the survivors, the Times wrote.

On Monday, Kirby said the review would examine record-keeping and reporting procedures and whether the mitigation measures identified in previous investigations into the incident were indeed being implemented effectively.

The investigation, which is due in 90 days, will also assess whether the accountability measures will be appropriate, Kirby added.

The US-led coalition launched a bombing campaign against the ISIL Group (ISIS) in Syria and Iraq in 2014, and the US military is maintaining troops in both countries with the stated aim of preventing the resurgence groups.

Former US President Donald Trump presented ISIL’s territorial defeat as a major political achievement in his failed 2020 re-election bid.

Human rights groups have previously accused the US-led coalition of killing civilians during their bombing campaign. A 2019 investigation by Amnesty International, for example, found that the coalition had killed 1,600 civilians in Raqqa, the former de facto capital of the ISIL group (ISIL).

The Associated Press news agency reported on Monday that after the New York Times article was published, Austin received a briefing on the bombings in Syria from General Frank McKenzie, the head of the US Central Command.

AP reported that McKenzies command said an initial investigation concluded the strike constituted self-defense in support of partner Syrian forces under ISIL fire.

The probe into the bombings in Syria comes after the Pentagon admitted in September that a US drone attack previously described as just by a senior general killed 10 civilians, including children, in Kabul during the chaotic withdrawal of the United States of Afghanistan.

But a subsequent internal Pentagon review concluded that the bombing did not violate the laws of war or amount to criminal conduct or neglect, sparking outrage.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/11/29/pentagon-to-review-deadly-2019-us-bombings-in-syria The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos