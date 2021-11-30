UK Covid live: People should avoid unnecessary socializing while Omicron threat is unclear | politics





Good morning. Another day has come when news and debates about actions taken in response to the emergence of the Omicron variant will dominate politics. There will be debates and votes in the House of Representatives, statements from the Scottish and Welsh governments, and Boris Johnson’s press conference this afternoon focusing on booster vaccines. And this morning Dr Jenny Harries, CEO of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), joined the Today program. The new Covid restrictions on England announced by the government were relatively minor compared to the previous ones. Many countries have much stricter rules for deltas. But Harris has hinted at how far ahead the preferences of scientists are than what politicians are willing to do. Legislate when she says it’s better to avoid unnecessary socializing.

Harris emphasized that he does not yet know how serious the threat posed by Omicron is. When asked if more people would like to work from home, Harris told the program:

In fact, not everyone has returned to work. I’d like to think of it in a more general way. That said, if we all cut down on our social contacts a little bit, it actually helps prevent mutations. So I guess we don’t socialize when we don’t really need it, especially be careful with the booster jab, we don’t socialize.

I will be posting more from her interview soon.

Here is today’s schedule.

9:30 a.m.: Boris Johnson seats the Cabinet.

Morning: Keir Starmer will chair the new shadow cabinet meeting.

9:30 AM: Jonathan Brearley, CEO of Energy Regulatory Authority Ofgem, provides evidence of energy prices to the Lords Industry and Regulatory Commission.

10.15am: Commons Representative Jacob Rees-Mogg provides evidence to the Commons Privilege Committee of the Authority’s power to subpoena witnesses.

11:30am: Lobby briefing at Downing Street.

11.30am: Foreign Minister Liz Truss is questioned by the House of Representatives. David Lammy will replace Labor as the new shadow foreign secretary.

12.15pm: Welsh Government Health Minister Eluned Morgan gives a coronavirus briefing.

After 12:45 PM: The House of Representatives begins a three-hour debate over the new Covid restrictions on the UK announced over the weekend.

After 2pm: Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon delivers a COVID-19 statement to the Scottish Parliament.

Around 4:00 PM: Congressmen begin a debate on the SNP bill condemning Boris Johnson’s dishonesty and other violations of standards.

Afternoon: Boris Johnson gives a press conference.

Here we will cover Covid development and non-Covid politics in the UK, but read our global live blog about global Covid development.

I’m trying to monitor comments below a line (BTL), but it’s impossible to read them all. If you have a direct question, you’re more likely to find it if you include Andrew somewhere. I try to answer the question, and if the question is of general interest, I’ll post the question and post an ATL (reply on line). But we cannot promise to do this for everyone.

If you want to get my attention quickly, it’s better to use Twitter. @AndrewSparrow has it.

Alternatively, you can send an email to [email protected]

