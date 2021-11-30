Covid: Boris Johnson Holds Press Conference As Britain Fights Omicron Variant





Boris Johnson will urge the British to take a booster jab at a Downing Street press conference later today after new coronavirus restrictions are introduced to mitigate the impact of the new strain of Omicron Covid-19.

The Prime Minister wants to boost immunity against Covid-19 as more and more cases of omicron mutations occur across the UK. Experts are concerned about coronavirus mutations because vaccines provide less protection against the virus.

Prime Minister Johnson will tell the British that the best way to ensure there is no lockdown on Christmas is to offer a booster jab, and will soon give a third dose to all adults over the age of 18 within three months of the first. .

The press conference is scheduled for 4 p.m. The Prime Minister will be joined by Health Minister Sajid Javid and NHS Chief Executive Amanda Pritchard.

As the UK enters a new phase of coronavirus restrictions, laws are in force starting today that require people to wear masks in shops and public transport, and new measures at the border will help ensure that everyone arriving in the UK has more Covid-19. It means you need to be tested. .

Anyone caught not wearing a mask could once again face a fine of 200 for the first offense, and many more are found breaking the rules.

The bill, which came into effect at 4 a.m., is due to be voted retroactively in the House of Representatives this afternoon and is expected to win the government despite some opposition from Backbens.

The booster jab program was extended on Monday with another attempt to deal with the Omicron variant, and 18+ can now receive a third jab three months after the second.

However, people under the age of 40 who do not have an underlying medical condition or who are not first-line health care workers or social workers cannot yet schedule a third jab.

Health Minister Sajid Javid on Monday said the NHS would call people “at the right time”.

The NHS issued its recommendations at a Downing Street press conference on Monday, saying the NHS will set “in the next few days” how the new guidelines will “operate.”

Prime Minister Johnson defended Britain’s new coronavirus rules ahead of a press conference on Tuesday.

“The measures that take effect today are appropriate and responsible and will buy time against this new (omicron) strain,” he said.

“Vaccines and boosters remain our best lines of defense, so it’s more important than ever for people to step up when they deserve a boost.”

