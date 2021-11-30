Mehta orders UK regulator to sell GIF-sharing site





Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks at a live streaming virtual and augmented reality conference announcing Facebook’s rebranding as Meta in this screen capture taken from a video released on October 28, 2021.

Facebook | via Reuters

Facebook’s parent company, LONDON Meta, has said it should sell its GIF-sharing platform Giphy from a UK competition watchdog.

Competition and market authorities said Tuesday the deal could hurt social media users and UK advertisers. Meta said he disagrees with the decision and is considering an appeal.

Regulators have concluded that Meta’s acquisition of Giphy will reduce competition among social media platforms. It added that the deal has already removed Giphy as a potential contender in the display advertising market.

One panel found that Facebook could already gain significant market power with respect to other social media platforms by denying or restricting other platforms’ access to Giphy GIFs.

This will drive more traffic to Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, Facebook-owned sites that already account for 73% of user time spent on social media in the UK, the panel concluded.

CMA said that Meta could also change the terms of access to Giphy’s GIFs. For example, you may need to provide more user data to access Giphy GIFs, such as TikTok, Twitter, and Snapchat.

Impact on advertising

Prior to the May deal last year, Giphy had launched its own advertising service and was considering expansion outside the US, including the UK.

CMA found that Giphy’sad service could not only compete with Facebook’s own display advertising service, but also encourage innovation by other social media sites and advertisers.

At the time of the merger, Facebook shut down Gifi’s advertising service. The CMA said this is cause for concern, especially since Facebook controls nearly half of the UK’s 7 billion ($9.4 billion) display advertising market.

Stuart McIntosh, chairman of the independent research group conducting the investigation, said in a statement Tuesday that the deal has already removed a potential challenger from the display advertising market.

“By requiring Facebook to sell Giphy, we protect millions of social media users and promote competition and innovation in digital advertising.” It’s unclear how long Meta will have to sell Giphy.

“We disagree with this decision,” a Meta spokesperson said on Tuesday. “We are reviewing the decision and considering all options, including appeals.”

In August, CMAsaidit tentatively discovered that Meta (still called Facebook at the time)’s acquisition of Giphy would impede competition among social media platforms and remove potential challengers from the display advertising market.

At the time, the CMA said it could cancel the $400 million deal and require the company to sell Giphy if competition concerns are ultimately identified.

When the deal was announced, Facebook said it wanted to further integrate Giphy into its Instagram app “so people can find the right way to express themselves.”

The CMA fined Facebook $50.5 million in October for failing to provide regular updates showing that it was complying with the order. Despite repeated warnings, Facebook said it had “significantly limited the scope of its updates.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/11/30/facebook-owner-meta-told-to-sell-giphy-as-uk-regulator-blocks-acquisition.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos