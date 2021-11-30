



The history of the cannabis ban in the United States

The legal status of cannabis in the United States is not always clear. At the federal level, it is an illegal Schedule I drug. However, individual states have the ability to determine their own laws regarding the sale and use of cannabis.

But cannabis has not always been illegal at the highest level. It is only in the last 100 years that cannabis has faced a ban similar to the alcohol ban in the early 1920s.

In this infographic from Tenacious Labs, we explore the fascinating history of cannabis prohibition in the United States dating back to the 1900s.

The beginnings of cannabis legality

The first laws surrounding the cannabis plant in the United States were drafted even before the country was founded. In 1619, a law was passed in the Colony of Virginia that required every farm to grow cannabis and produce hemp, an important commodity at the time.

Over time, the marijuana from the cannabis plant began to be used for medicinal purposes. Early recreational use was first introduced by Mexican immigrants in the early 1900s.

Flash forward to the 1930s, when the country was in financial difficulty during the Great Depression. To encourage economic growth, the alcohol ban was lifted and those who had supported teetotal began targeting marijuana instead. At the time, cannabis was widely used in black and Mexican communities, and racist attitudes began to form an association between crime, obscene behavior, immorality, and marijuana.

Legal changes

The 1930s marked the start of the United States’ war on marijuana. Here’s a look at some of the most famous cannabis prohibition laws:

The Marihuana Tax Act (1937) The Boggs Act (1952) The Narcotics Control Act (1956) The Controlled Substances Act (1971)

In 1937, the Marihuana Tax Act came into force, banning marijuana at the federal level while allowing medical use. Prior to that, 29 states had already banned marijuana themselves.

But by the 1950s a counter-culture movement had started, with young people consuming far more recreational marijuana than previous generations.

Eventually, the Boggs Act (1952) and the Narcotics Control Act (1956) were put in place to combat counterculture. These laws set mandatory sentences for drug offenses, including marijuana. A first offense for possession of marijuana could carry a minimum sentence of 2 to 10 years and a fine of up to $ 20,000.

In 1970, cannabis was classified as a Schedule I drug in the same category as heroin under the Controlled Substances Act. However, the 1970s also saw an opposite change, with a number of states beginning to decriminalize marijuana.

Decriminalization means that while possession of marijuana remains illegal, you are not prosecuted or sentenced to jail for possession of certain quantities.

After decriminalization, commercial enterprises began to capitalize and market products related to marijuana. Some products were marketed to children, which, together with the intensive hippie culture of the 1970s, sparked a parent-led war on marijuana supported by President Ronald Reagan.

The modern era

During the 1990s, five states passed laws authorizing the medical use of marijuana between 2010 and 2020, 16 states passed medical marijuana laws.

As of 2021, a total of 18 states have fully legalized cannabis, while 26 others have allowed the use of marijuana for medicinal purposes to some extent. Additionally, the MORE Acta bill to legalize marijuana at the federal level was reintroduced in the House of Representatives in May 2021.

If passed, MORE (the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act) would essentially remove cannabis from its classification as a Schedule I drug under the Controlled Substances Act. It would also contribute to the de-listing of criminals who have been charged with marijuana-related crimes.

While the US government has gone back and forth with the legalization of cannabis over the years, it seems that in the 21st century the path leads to only one path: to federal legalization.

