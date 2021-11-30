



MI6 Director Warns China Data Trap and Debt Trap

Liz Truss warned President Vladimir Putin not to make the strategic mistake of invading Ukraine while accusing Russia of malicious activity.

The foreign minister was speaking at a NATO summit in Latvia, and she was also seen riding a Margaret Thatcher-style tank. Meanwhile, the SIS head said he believes Russia poses a serious threat.

MI6’s Richard Moore on Tuesday warned of massive Chinese espionage against Britain and its allies and signaled that his organization should work more openly with tech companies to stay ahead of the game.

As criminals and hostile governments build AI and quantum computing capabilities to make the job of secret agents more difficult, Moore added, the UK should be more open to keeping secrecy and leveraging the expertise of tech companies.

In an interview with the BBC, he told the BBC that the pace of technological advancement has outpaced the speed at which spies typically evaluate people with whom they trade.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss warned Russian President Vladimir Putin not to make a strategic mistake in his invasion of Ukraine, writes Adam Forrest.

The minister accused Moscow of malicious activity in the Balkans when NATO allies gathered in Latvia to consider how to respond to Russia’s military buildup near the Ukrainian border.

The Kremlin is escalating tensions, Truss said. We will support Ukraine, support stability in the western Balkans, and join our fellow democracies against Russia’s malignant activity.

Jon Sharman30 November 2021 14:08

1638280156 France denounces Britain as quasi-modern slavery as a new strait crisis proposal is proposed.

Adam Forrest says a senior French minister has condemned Britain’s quasimodern slavery economic model amid ongoing debate over small boat crossings in the English Channel.

Frances European Minister Clment Beaune has urged the Boris Johnson government to amend the law and crack down on immigrants who can work in the UK without legal documents.

He told BFMTV that there is an economic model of quasi-modern slavery, or at least an economic model of illegal labor.

Jon Sharman30 November 2021 13:49

1638279016 Bailout for important UK science and medical project at risk of post-Brexit conflict

Rob Merrick says tens of millions of pounds will be used to rescue Britain’s scientific and medical research projects endangered by the post-Brexit conflict with the EU.

The threat of grants from the flagship 80 billion Horizon Europe program, which brings together talent and ideas to achieve innovation, was addressed when the UK agreed to continue participating in the program.

Jon Sharman30 November 2021 13:30

The 1638277876UK will require another huge effort to stop the omicron, the PM says.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the UK needs “another huge effort” to protect against the coronavirus.

During a visit to a GP surgery in northern London, the prime minister said that although “great progress” had been made on the delta strain of coronavirus, “we now have this question about the omicron strain”.

He told broadcasters, “Will it be hard? Yes, but I know people can do it. What we need to do is delay the sowing of Omicron in this country.”

But he said there is no change in “guidelines for how people should live.”

Earlier, Dr Jenny Harries, along with UK Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty and Chief Scientific Advisor Sir Patrick Vallance, updated the Cabinet on the latest coronavirus developments.

Number 10 said Dr. Harris told ministers that there were 14 confirmed cases of omicrons, but “more will be discovered in the future.”

“More time is needed in the work in progress at Porton Down to study the characteristics of this strain and to evaluate it,” he said. [Prof Whitty and Sir Patrick] A PM spokesperson said, “We emphasized that getting a booster vaccine is the best way to gain protection against new and existing variants.”

Jon Sharman30 November 2021 13:11

1638276759 Boris Johnson’s popularity took a hit among Conservative followers.

Boris Johnson’s popularity among Conservatives took a toll after a number of problems caused the party to split for weeks, writes Ashley Cowburn.

This follows Owen Patersons’ detrimental debate over slander in politics after the Commons suspension, a curtailed social welfare reform plan, a debate over rail infrastructure funding, and a failed attempt to stem concerns over the cost of living.

Jon Sharman30 November 2021 12:52

1638276136 What time is Boris Johnson’s speech today?

Boris Johnson will hold a Downing Street Covid briefing on Tuesday amid concerns about the spread of Omicron variants.

The speech, scheduled to be held at 4 pm last weekend, came after the government took new measures to prevent the first confirmed spread of Omicron in Korea.

Jon Sharman30 November 2021 12:42

1638275657 Downing Street Opposes Jennie Harries Covid-19 Advice

Downing Street opposes Jenny Harries’ advice to avoid unnecessary socializing during Christmas.

The UK Health Security Agency director has suggested that people protecting themselves this winter could help slow the spread of a new omicron strain of coronavirus.

Asked if Prime Minister Boris Johnson had shared Dr Harris’ views, a spokesperson for the prime minister said to reporters, “No. Our advice to the public is as it comes out over the weekend.

“We have issued face coverings and advice for incoming travelers and people who have been identified as carrying the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Other than that, we have not provided any further guidance to the public.”

When asked if people should follow him or Dr. Harris, the spokesperson said, “The public should follow the guidance given by the government and the Prime Minister on the weekend.”

Jon Sharman30 November 2021 12:34

Lisa Nandy dismisses allegations that Keir Starmer ignored Angela Raynor’s timing for a frontbench revamp.

The Labor party’s deputy leader was furious that the confusion had begun when she first read about it in the newspaper as she was giving a key speech on the slanderous crackdown.

Jon Sharman30 November 2021 12:30

1638274299 Opinion: Keir Starmer finally has a shadow cabinet that looks like a plausible alternative government.

The mystery has always been why Keir Starmer left Yvette Cooper on the back bench in the first place. John Rentoul writes.

I think it was because he got too much advice from Ed Miliband, who had a difficult partnership with Coopers’ husband, Ed Balls.

But the Milibands’ influence is waning. The loss of half of his previous role, the Shadow Business Secretary, left Alok Sharma’s shadow on climate change.

Jon Sharman30 November 2021 12:11

1638273159Truss warns Putin about Ukraine

Liz Truss warned President Vladimir Putin that it would be a “strategic mistake” for Russia to invade Ukraine.

When NATO foreign ministers met in Latvia, the foreign minister said:

“To this end, we will work with our comrades in democracy against Russia’s malicious activity.

“We will support stability in Ukraine and the western Balkans to safeguard security and build economic resilience.

“We saw this playbook in the Kremlin when Russia falsely claimed that the illegal annexation of Crimea was a response to NATO aggression. NATO is an alliance formed on the principle of defense, not provocation. There are clear hints that they are provoking falsehood.

“Any action by Russia that undermines the freedom and democracy enjoyed by our partners will be a strategic mistake.”

Earlier, SIS director Richard Moore said Russia’s move to Ukraine proved to be a chronic problem.

He told the BBC: We sometimes experience some kind of crisis around Ukraine, worrying about the military build-up and what Putin’s intentions are. , the price they pay if they intervene, as they did in 2014.

“And at the same time, to be honest, I want to make it clear once again that there is no hostile agenda here. We are not trying to besiege Russia and we are not trying to prevent Russia from pursuing its legitimate interests.”

Jon Sharman30 November 2021 11:52

