UK government email summarizing how uninterested in Wales’ rail network





A statement from the UK government shows how seriously Wales is missing out on HS2 funding shortfalls and doesn’t understand why people here are upset about the short change.

WalesOnline recently published a comprehensive analysis of how Wales has been completely overlooked when it comes to rail financing (you can read the full analysis here). More than 96 billion would be spent on HS2, but Westminster’s successive Conservative-led administrations have determined that Wales is not entitled to a consequential stake. In 2015, the David Cameron government applied a 0% comparability factor to Wales for HS2 spending. This means Wales will receive no additional funding at all, but Scotland and Northern Ireland are both getting huge sums.

So how can the British government claim that the HS2, a plan with no tracks installed in Wales, will benefit Wales? And can these benefits generally offset the roughly 5 billion Wales expected in this cost plan? Here you can see if 5 billion rail networks can buy Wales. In short, this included the potential to revolutionize travel in many parts of the country with a cascading effect on more stations, shorter trips and heavily congested roads.

WalesOnline approached the UK government’s Department of Transport and asked them to elaborate on the benefits HS2 would provide to Wales. We asked:

Can you provide a list of all the ways HS2 will directly benefit Wales? Will these benefits come close to the benefits that $5 billion could have afforded Wales in the end? Given that the HS2 is primarily north/south travel, why isn’t this treated as a benefit to Scotland as well?

A spokeswoman for the Department of Transport said: “HS2 will provide faster and more frequent train services to North Wales. The HS2 interchange on Crew will bring much of North Wales to within two hours and 40 minutes from London faster than it currently is in the West. Coast Main Line service to Holyhead.

This is a short statement. It may be fair to assume that more than two sentences are needed to justify why Wales does not qualify for an additional $5 billion in funding. For Wales to get a fair share of this money it will change the lives of millions of people across Wales. A project that could be funded would not only make Wales more connected, but would also help alleviate some of Wales’ deeply ingrained problems, such as congestion around the M4 in Newport, and provide many isolated communities with 21st century-worthy public transport. This can be. to eradicate poverty.

It can also be viewed as a narrative volume of how much thought the decision was made in the first place. Rather than assessing and adequately funding Wales’ rail needs, defining HS2 as a Wales and England project was seen as a useful cost-cutting movement for the UK government’s pet project.

But there’s nothing to say the UK government doesn’t understand with regards to HS2, as the UK government has pointed out London travel times as the main advantage Wales will see. The problem facing Wales’ vast and vast majority of rail users isn’t that they can’t get to London fast enough. The problem they have is that their trains are old, overcrowded, sporadic and late. It’s too slow when calls come in because many lines don’t have electricity. If you live in western Wales, you are faced with the need to travel to England to get to your own capital.

Simply claiming that people in northern Wales will now be able to get to London a little faster shows a lack of understanding of the real realities and challenges facing Welsh rail users. The idea that being able to go to London will solve the problem only adds to the perception that the British government is central to the southeast of England.

It’s also worth pointing out that their response completely ignored the question of why Scotland does not benefit from HS2 and Wales is considered to have. The UK government’s own analysis says:

Services to Glasgow and Edinburgh will be about an hour earlier than now via HS2 and the West Coast Main Line. Services to Edinburgh, Dundee and Aberdeen will be up to 25 minutes faster than now due to an upgrade to the East Coast Main Line.

If Scotland is also seeing an advantage, why is Wales the only short-term change?

Delyth Jewell MS commented on the statement, adding that HS2 is already “a project that makes Wales poor”. Obsession with seeing everything through a prism in London.

“People who live and work in Wales want their travel infrastructure to be improved instead of knowing how many minutes travel time to London has been reduced. The world doesn’t revolve around the London interchange, nor is Wales and her wealth. Westminster It’s time to realize it.”

A spokesperson for the Welsh Government said: In the absence of adequate transfer of rail infrastructure and equitable financing, we must fulfill the responsibility of the British Government to improve the rail network in Wales. Despite the obvious benefits of this providing an integrated public transport network and encouraging modal transitions, the UK government has consistently rejected our requests and has consistently failed to invest in Wales.

The UKG Treasury’s continued classification of HS2 as an England and Wales project has reduced its ability to invest in Welsh’s rail infrastructure. According to a series of measures recently announced by the UK government, over 75% of UK rail mains will be electrified, but in Wales it is still only 2%.

