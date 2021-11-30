International friendly: Australia v United States





Australia vs USWNT – International Friendly Date: November 30, 2021 Location: McDonald Jones Stadium; Newcastle, Australia

Starting XI vs Australia: 18 – Casey Murphy, 3-Sofia Huerta; 5-Alana Cook, 6-Lynn Williams, 7-Ashley Hatch, 10-Lindsey Horan (captain), 11-Margaret Purce, 12-Tierna Davidson, 16-Rose Lavelle, 17-Andi Sullivan, 23-Emily Fox

Available Subscribers: 1- Jane Campbell, 4-Becky Sauerbrunn, 8-Ashley Sanchez, 13-Morgan Weaver, 14-Emily Sonnett, 19-Imani Dorsey 22-Kristie Mewis

PLAY NOTES | FIVE THINGS TO KNOW – AUSTRALIA

US WNT Starting XI (including this game) cap numbers: Horan (108), Lavelle (68), Davidson (45), Williams (45), Sullivan (22), Huerta (9), Purce (9) , Fox (8), Cook (4), Hatch (4), Murphy (2) The lineup features just one change from the eleven that started against Australia in Sydney, with Sofia Huerta starting right at Emily Sonnett’s place. The average age of the starting XI is 26.1 years old and is the second consecutive starting lineup deployed by the United States without a player over the age of 30. Today’s starting lineup averages 29 international appearances with Horan (108 caps) and Lavelle (68) by far the most experienced players on this list. Six players – Purce (9), Huerta (9), Fox (8), Cook (4), Hatch (4) and Murphy (2) have less than 10 caps. Lindsey Horan will once again be captain of the United States as she wins her 108th career cap. Horan, who will now have played in 22 of 24 USWNT games in 2021 and have a team record of 18 starts, has goals in back-to-back games for the USWNT and is tied for second on the team. with five assists in 2021. Casey Murphy will make a second straight start for the USWNT in goal, in what is also his second career selection. Murphy made eight saves – the highest in a game by a USWNT goaltender since at least 2015 – against the Matildas in her Nov. 27 debut and also became the seventh USWNT goaltender to record. a shutout during his first selection. Sofia Huerta will make her third career start and her first for the USWNT since June 12, 2018. It will be the ninth career cap for Huerta, who played the second half of the USWNT’s 3-0 victory. against Australia on November 27 in their first game. action for the United States in over three years. Alana Cook will start her second straight game for the USWNT as she makes her third appearance of the year. This will be the fourth overall selection for Cook who, along with Purce, was the first player to make her debut under head coach Vlatko Andonovski at the end of 2019. Lynn Williams will make her 45th international appearance as she makes her debut. 10th start of the year. Williams is the roster’s most seasoned striker for Australia and recorded her fourth assist of the year on Hatch’s opening goal in Sydney. Ashley Hatch will make her second straight start as she wins her fourth overall pick with the USWNT. Hatch only scored 24 seconds after the USWNT beat the Matildas in Sydney, registering the third fastest goal in USWNT history. It was also his first international goal. Margaret “Midge” Purce is set to make her seventh appearance of the year for the United States, in what will be her fifth career start and ninth overall. Purce recorded his first career assist on November 27, scoring Lavelle’s 49th-minute goal against the Matildas. Tierna Davidson will win her 45th cap and make her eighth consecutive start for the USWNT, a streak stretching back to the Olympic semi-final. Although he is one of the most capped players in this starting lineup, Davidson is also the youngest member of the starting XI at 23. Andi Sullivan will make his third straight start in what will be his 22nd overall appearance for the USWNT. Sullivan, who captained the Washington Spirit in the 2021 NWSL Championship, has scored two goals and one assist in his previous six appearances for the United States this year. Rose Lavelle is set to win her 68th career cap as she makes her 22nd appearance and 17th start in 2021. Lavelle has a career-high five goals this year and has three goals and three assists in her last four USWNT participations. Emily Fox is set to win her eighth career cap and start her third straight game for the United States. Fox in a row for the USA. It will be the fifth Fox selection of the year, having helped the United States to make a clean sheet in each of the previous four appearances. Defender Imani Dorsey is the only player without a selection on the 18-player roster. If she were to see action against the Matildas, Dorsey would become the 244th player to appear for the USWNT and the sixth to make her debut in 2021. Midfielder Catarina Macario (sprained groin), forward Sophia Smith (concussion protocol) and defender Abby Dahlkemper (muscle tightening) are not available for selection.

