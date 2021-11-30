Omicron Covid variant: 3 new cases bring UK total of 14, another 10 ‘likely’





Three new cases of the Omicron Covid strain have been found in Scotland, bringing the UK total to 14, with an additional 10 “very likely” confirmed cases in the UK.

Scotland currently has the majority of 9 confirmed cases. Health Minister Humza Yousaf announced on Monday that there were five cases in the Ranakshire area and four in the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde.

There are 5 confirmed cases in the UK. Two cases were reported in London on Monday, adding two confirmed cases in Brentwood, Essex and Nottingham on Saturday and a third confirmed case on Sunday. Yousaf said Scotland will accelerate vaccination promotion programs to combat new strains. Staffing issues will be the biggest constraint.

Following the UK Joint Commission on Vaccines and Immunization (JCVI) recommendations, the booster dose will be extended to all persons 18 years of age and older in Scotland, and the interval after the second dose will be reduced from 6 months to 3 months.

Health Minister Humza Yousaf said the NHS was under significant pressure. Credit: Jeff J Mitchell/PA

Yousaf told BBC Good Morning Scotland: We have a sufficient supply, including the most recent JCVI advice, but the biggest constraining factor is manpower. Marriages would have to move from a location that administers about 500,000 flu and booster vaccines. About 700,000 vaccines are given per week. This is before the advice came in yesterday.

We now suspect that yesterday’s advice added at least one million more doses to the eligibility criteria.

He said authorities are working to strengthen the program and accelerate it as soon as possible.

Yousaf said the request to reopen large vaccination centers did not take into account the difficulties and complexity of the vaccination program and that authorities did not want NHS staff to perform other important tasks.

He told the program: The NHS is under significant pressure. What we don’t want to do is get the NHS to get people vaccinated by taking them from their core, critical, critical jobs that are already under significant pressure.

We will definitely do what we can. For the acceleration I was talking about before the JCVI advice came out yesterday, we need an additional 440 full-time staff to help with that immunization program.

It’s going to increase significantly with the JCVI advice yesterday, so it does a good job of what we can, but of course the additional building is absolutely part of the plan.

Yousaf also said there appears to be no link between a confirmed case of the Omicron strain in Scotland and COP26 or a recent South African rugby match.

He said: There is no indication that this case or this new variant came via Rugby or Cop26, but of course the work is still going on.

Listen to the coronavirus podcast

In an interview with the BBC Radio 4s Today program, Dr Jenny Harries, CEO of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), advised the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) that, in the event of a significant spike in COVID cases, in fact, homes are among the key elements to implement. One, and that’s why it’s included in Plan B.

But it’s worth thinking about at the moment. I’m sure more cases will be published, but so far only 5 (the new Omicron variant in the UK) and 10 have been confirmed.

So I think it’s a very early step towards this. But certainly, telecommuting would be a good thing if spikes were detected.

