UK competition regulator orders Meta to sell Giphy





As rumored, the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has ordered the sale of Giphy to Meta (Facebook), stating that the deal could be “harmful for social media users and UK advertisers”. The deal found that by restricting access to Giphy GIFs on other platforms, it could “drive more traffic to Facebook-owned sites Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram”, thereby increasing Meta’s already massive market dominance.

CMA said Meta’s site dominated social media user time at 73% and could leverage Giphy to further strengthen its competitors like TikTok, Twitter and Snapchat. Prior to the merger, Giphy added that it was able to launch and bring to the UK “innovative advertising services” used by brands like Dunkin’ Donuts and Pepsi.

“Facebook shut down the Gifi ad service at the time of the merger, eliminating a significant source of potential competition,” regulators said. “The CMA is particularly concerned about this given that Facebook controls nearly half of the UK’s 7 billion display advertising market.”

We do not agree with this decision. We review the decision and consider all options, including appeals.

Facebook acquired Giphy in May 2020 for $400 million with the aim of integrating Giphy into Instagram. A month later, the CMA launched an investigation into the deal and in August ruled that Facebook could prevent competitors like TikTok and Snapchat from accessing Giphy’s GIF library. At the same time, he said the deal could eliminate a potential UK display advertising competitor after Meta ended Giphy’s paid advertising partnership.

Meta previously said that CMA has no jurisdiction because Giphy does not operate in the UK, adding that Giphy’s paid service is not display advertising by CMA’s definition. In October, authorities fined Meta $70 million for violating trading rules by refusing to report required information and changing the chief compliance officer twice without approval.

After consulting with interested businesses and organizations, the CMA said, “We have concluded that competition concerns can only be addressed by Facebook selling the entire Giphy to authorized buyers.” However, it is not clear how this will be done.

“We do not agree with this decision,” a spokesperson for Meta said in a statement. “We are reviewing the decision and considering all options, including appeals. With the support of our infrastructure, talent and resources, both consumers and Giphy will have a better life. can,” he said. “Meta and Giphy together will enhance Giphy’s offerings, giving everyone more choice, for the millions of people, businesses, developers and API partners in the UK and around the world who use Giphy every day.”

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by an editorial team independent of the parent company. Some stories contain affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, you can earn an affiliate commission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.engadget.com/uk-regulator-orders-facebook-to-sell-giphy-111540661.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos