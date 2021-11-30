Will there be a new UK lockdown before Christmas as Omicron cases rise?





The emergence of an omicron variant of the coronavirus that broke out in South Africa last week is raising worldwide concern. In particular, it is thought to be highly contagious and suggests that 32 mutations in the spike protein may be resistant to the virus. vaccine.

Many people in Europe, including a few in Britain, have already been infected with the mutant, and the Boris Johnson government has acted relatively quickly this time, imposing social restrictions on the public for the first time since his misguided Freedom Day. July 19th.

As a precaution against Omicron gaining a foothold, the British have been ordered to wear masks again in shops and public transport, more countries have been added to the travel redlist, and new arrivals from abroad must undergo PCR testing and potentially Self-isolation for 10 days.

The government is also modifying its approach to the booster jab so that it can be used by anyone over the age of 18 and cutting the time between the second and third injections in half from six months to three months.

While Prime Minister Johnson insists these measures are appropriate and accountable, he has not come to order other Plan B measures, such as enforcing masks in a hospitality environment and returning to work from home. as dangerous as it is terrifying

Health Minister Sajid Javid told BBC Andrew Marr on Sunday that Britain is not yet close to that stage and advised people to plan for Christmas as usual, Gillian Keegan. This Tuesday, Sky News repeated a message. , claimed that the festive season is still ongoing.

But when asked in the House of Representatives on Monday if Conservative MP Richard Drax could promise no further lockdowns, Zavid couldn’t make any firm promises, indicating how much remains unknown about the new strain. It’s understandable given that there are many.

Even before Omicron began casting an ominous shadow around the world, many Britons were looking anxiously at the continent as Austria and the Netherlands reintroduced lockdowns in response to the already soaring cases of Covid-19.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is very concerned about the spread in Europe and has warned that if urgent action is not taken, an additional 700,000 people will die by March, bringing the total to 2.2 million since the epidemic began.

The WHO has since expressed concern about the omicron, which could lead to even greater confusion.

Prior to this recent worrisome situation, the Johnsons government was very reluctant to re-enact restrictions despite a consistently high number of cases, shifting the responsibility for personal safety to the public and promoting vaccine use and boosters to respond. preferred to pursue Plan A. Impressive levels of immunity are currently weakening.

Government figures show that 31.1% of the UK population aged 12 and over have had their third jab so far, but that number should grow rapidly as the threat level rises as demand surges at visiting centers over the weekend.

Johnson’s unilateral approach to the crisis this fall continues to be criticized, and in mid-November Kamlesh Khunti, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Government Emergencies (Sage) and professor of primary care diabetes and vascular medicine, said: I warned you. British ministers have lost their message.

Professor Khunti said politicians need to take Covid more seriously, arguing that citizens have become neglectful of masks and avoid crowded and unventilated spaces because of poor example from elected representatives.

It is the attitude the professor refers to when his conservative colleague Sir Desmond Swain wears a mask on Monday and arrogantly asserts that a genetic predisposition to freedom does not require him to wear a mask.

Professor Lawrence Young, a virologist at the University of Warwick, said last week that there is no room for complacency. I’m doing fine now, but I’m not out of the woods yet. Governments must continue to urge people to vaccinate and, if eligible, get a booster dose, and act prudently.

The vaccine has kept mortality low since the spring, but infection levels in the UK have remained consistently high, typically hovering around 40,000 per day and reaching 42,583 on Monday.

However, the Prime Minister nevertheless refused to bow to the scientists’ demands until implementation of Plan B became inevitable. This was undoubtedly because of fears that such measures could hamper Britain’s economic recovery.

what do you think? Let us know in the survey below.

He may also have wanted to avoid the inevitable outrage it will cause, as he has seen anti-closure protests that have sparked some violent protests in Austria, the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Denmark, Italy and Croatia in recent weeks.

Londoners were clearly dissatisfied with the return of their mask duty and accused the prime minister of hypocrisy for refusing to wear masks at several public events.

But in other quarters, at least, polls show that there is a clear desire for new limits even before Omicron.

A recent Hack Future Lab survey of 900 managers and 1,200 employees found that 53% would welcome a holiday closure for their own well-being after struggling to return to normal working conditions. Additional work needs to be done for an absent colleague.

Another poll by Savanta ComRes found that 45% of adults would be in favor of a selective lockdown that only targets those who may pose a lasting risk to others by rejecting Covid jabs.

At Johnsons’ Saturday press conference, from 4 a.m. next Tuesday until announcing that the soft changes would take effect, the government’s position was that they would continue to monitor the data closely and were prepared to act with fire door locks. We will do so only when necessary, but only when absolutely necessary. For example, the number of Covid and winter flu cases again threatens to overwhelm the NHS.

WHO says the Omicron variant shows just how dangerous the COVID-19 situation is.

When asked about the possibility of a new national closure on Sky News in October, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng adamantly answered.

And until Omicron throws a new spanner at work, there are credible examples to believe that Britain is in a strong position to avert the worst outbreak currently looting across Europe.

The UK infection rate has remained high for several months but has been very stable, with an average of around 600 infections per million people over 7 days. Starting from early October.

Part of the reason is that the UK was hit faster by the more contagious alpha and delta strains of the coronavirus, allowing it to respond earlier than its European neighbors and unlock earlier.

The strategy, supported by Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance, is that Britain is responding to plummeting temperatures, encouraging more people to socialize indoors. Because it meant you could get hit in the summer without waiting for flu season.

Another key strength that should continue to play an important role no matter what happens next is the level of immunity built into the UK’s strong vaccine launch. The vaccine was launched on December 8, 2020, when Coventry’s grandmother, Margaret Keenan, 91, became the first. The world that receives her jab.

Current government data show that 88.6% of the UK population over 12 years of age had their first dose of vaccine and 80.6% had their second dose.

The UK’s strong immunity was confirmed by predictions from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine last month. , compared to 800 in Romania.

The study’s lead author, Dr Lloyd Chapman, told the BBC that while we may be in the strongest position, we can still see double the number of cases and warn that problems could arise.

That view is representative of the opinions of many Sage experts. Professor Whitty said at the recent CBI annual meeting that the UK is still in a Covid-19 state and urged business leaders to help workers get vaccinated and improve workplace ventilation systems to prevent the spread of the epidemic. Coronavirus and flu.

As with this pandemic, much is unknown and nothing can be ruled out with certainty.

Many people will be captivated by the memories of Christmas 2020. Then last-minute plan changes had to be made to contain the increase in the number of incidents, and families were frustrated and disappointed, unable to see their vulnerable loved ones.

The festival’s television commercials, which are already airing, may be busy instigating reckless spending and promising a bountiful Yuletide as a reward for last year (while stocks run out), but many are tempered by recalling haunting words from public health. It would be nice to drop it. Last December, Professor Gabriel Scally.

He said he had a very merry Christmas and that burying friends and relatives in January and February makes no sense.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/health/uk-lockdown-2021-christmas-covid-b1966687.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos