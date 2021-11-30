TikTok and ByteDance US Software Engineer Salaries in 2021: Levels





Engineer is one of the most popular jobs on TikTok, the app that has become a household name last year. Insider analyzed public data to see what TikTok and parent company ByteDance are paying engineers. The companies offered engineers with US work visas annual base salaries of between $ 120,000 and $ 480,000.

Engineer is one of the most popular jobs at TikTok, the app that last year became a household name in media and tech.

The company, which is owned by ByteDance, currently lists around 3,500 job openings on its job board, and more than 600 of these include “engineer” in the title.

Insider analyzed disclosures released by the U.S. Bureau of Work Abroad Certification on work visas to shed light on what TikTok and parent company ByteDance pay for engineering roles.

Public data reflects how much the company offered to pay the foreign employees it sought to hire in the United States for jobs.

It includes the salaries of 386 foreign workforce certification applications submitted by TikTok and ByteDance, and certified between October 1, 2019 and September 30, 2021. Of those applications, 226 were for roles related to engineering.

Salaries in disclosure data are the minimum amounts the company declared in foreign workforce certification applications to pay specific workers, according to documentation from the US Department of Labor. Salaries are based on the average compensation paid to similar employees with comparable qualifications in each job and industry, known as the effective salary.

Companies can choose to pay their employees more than the numbers reflected in this data or to compensate them in additional ways, such as through stock options and grants. TikTok, for example, also offers stock options to some of its US-based employees as another source of compensation.

Based on the data, TikTok and ByteDance offered US work visa staff members in engineering positions annual base salaries ranging from $ 120,000 to $ 480,000.

The positions included:

Algorithm Engineer: $ 205,200 Applied Machine Learning Engineer: Median $ 220,000; ranging from $ 135,000 to $ 250,000 AR software engineer: $ 125,000 Backend engineer: median $ 162,600; ranging from $ 150,000 to $ 256,000 Backend Software Engineer: Median $ 160,000; ranging from $ 130,000 to $ 247,000 Data Engineer: median $ 176,000; ranging from $ 145,000 to $ 210,000 SRE data, ad data: median $ 190,000; ranging from $ 170,000 to $ 210,000 DevOps Engineer, Technical Platform: $ 160,000 Frontend Engineer: Median $ 160,000; ranging from $ 140,000 to $ 220,000 Frontend Software Engineer: $ 190,000 Full Stack Engineer, TikTok: $ 244,800 Infrastructure Engineer: $ 255,500 Interactive Engineer: Median $ 185,000; ranging from $ 125,000 to $ 235,000 Machine learning engineer: median $ 187,500; ranging from $ 120,000 to $ 235,000 Mobile Software Engineer, iOS: $ 215,000 Network Engineer: $ 180,000 Network Software Engineer – SDN: $ 288,000 Performance and Capacity Engineer: $ 130,000 Production System Engineer: $ 180,000 Engineer programming language: $ 240,000 Research engineer: median $ 150,000; ranging from $ 120,000 to $ 220,000 Security Engineer: $ 168,000 Senior Backend Software Engineer: Median $ 210,000; ranging from $ 200,000 to $ 220,000 Senior Director of Engineering: $ 460,000 median; $ 440,000 to $ 480,000 Senior Frontend Engineer: $ 250,000 Senior Interactive Engineer: $ 240,000 Senior Machine Learning Engineer: $ 211,000 Senior Software Engineer: Median $ 250,000; ranging from $ 184,080 to $ 270,000 Site Reliability Engineer: median $ 190,000; ranging from $ 138,000 to $ 230,000 Software developers: median $ 180,000; ranging from $ 120,000 to $ 250,000 Software Development Engineer in test: median $ 195,000; ranging from $ 170,000 to $ 240,000 Software engineer: median $ 180,000; ranging from $ 120,000 to $ 280,000 Software Test Engineer: $ 135,000 Solutions Engineer, Ads: $ 167,500 median; ranging from $ 130,000 to $ 185,000 System Software Engineer – Machine Learning: $ 210,800 Technology Support Engineer: $ 218,360

TikTok did not respond to a request for comment.

