Facebook: Meta orders UK antitrust authorities to sell Giphy





The UK Competition and Markets Authority said on Tuesday that meta controls over popular search engines for short GIFs, looping videos and animations have reduced competition among social media platforms and have already removed potential competitors from the advertising market. .

Facebook (FB) acquired Giphy in 2020 for $315 million. By integrating this service with Instagram, we wanted to make it easier for people to find relevant GIFs for their stories and direct messages.

While far from the biggest acquisition Meta has ever made, the Giphy acquisition is the company’s first high-profile deal that government officials have attempted to reverse.

The finding is a potential red flag for other Big Tech companies seeking takeovers in this regulatory environment, taking a toll on Meta’s aspirations amid strong antitrust scrutiny by governments around the world.

In the initial announcement of the deal, Facebook promised to give third parties the same level of access to Giphy content as before. However, less than a month after the acquisition was announced, CMA said it was investigating the matter.

“After consulting with interested companies and organizations and evaluating alternative solutions offered by Facebook, the CMA concluded that the competition could only be resolved if Facebook sold the entire Giphy to an approved buyer,” the CMA said in a statement. said. .

The tech company said Tuesday it disagrees with the CMA and is considering “all options, including appeals.”

“Both consumers and Giphy are living better lives with the support of our infrastructure, talent and resources,” said a spokesperson for Meta. “Meta and Giphy together will enhance Giphy’s offerings, giving everyone more choice, for the millions of people, businesses, developers and API partners in the UK and around the world who use Giphy every day.”

In an initial report released in August, regulators said Facebook’s control over Giphy could block access to GIFs on other social media sites. Giphy’s services are currently integrated with platforms such as Twitter (TWTR), Snapchat, Apple (AAPL) iMessage and Slack (WORK). CMA explained the detailed reasons for these results, saying that the Giphy acquisition would strengthen Meta’s significant market dominance. In addition to driving more traffic to Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram platforms, companies may require competitors such as TikTok, Twitter and Snapchat (SNAP) to provide more user data to access GIFs. CMA has also launched an innovative advertising service that is contemplating a merger and expansion into countries including the UK, Giphy. Giphy has allowed companies like Dunkin’ Donuts and Pepsi (PEP) to promote their brands through visual images and GIFs, and has been able to compete with Facebook’s own display advertising service.

At the time of the merger, Facebook shut down Giphie’s advertising service, removing a significant source of potential competition, the CMA said.

“The CMA is particularly concerned about this given that Facebook controls nearly half of its $7 billion. [$9 billion] “The UK display advertising market,” he added.

Disputes with British authorities have already cost Meta a lot. The CMA fined a company of $70 million for repeatedly ignoring the October warning and knowingly violating the rules.

The CMA said Facebook “consciously” refused to report any information needed during the Giphy investigation.

Rob North, Wal Azeez, Brian Fung, and Kaya Yurieff contributed to this article.

