Dr Oz is expected to join the Pa.s US Senate race





Republican insiders from WASHINGTON, Pa. Say famed Dr Mehmet Oz is likely to join the race for the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate, possibly as early as this week.

Fox News host Sean Hannity said the official announcement would come on Tuesday. At the end of his show on Monday, hours after this report was first published, Hannity teased the appearance of Oz on his show Tuesday night by saying he had a huge ad.

Hint: Think about the midterm elections, Hannity added.

Widely known as Dr. Oz, he has already hired leading campaign assistants and contacted some Republican political leaders in the state, according to several Pennsylvania Republicans familiar with the matter.

He would be running for the Republican nomination in one of the country’s most critical races, adding another shake to a contest that has already seen top GOP frontrunner Sean Parnell politically crumble amid accusations this month. abuse of his ex-wife. Parnell had obtained the approval of former President Donald Trump in late August, but his abrupt fall once again left a Republican field wide open.

Political advisers working with Oz did not immediately respond to questions about his plans on Monday.

Oz, 61, whose rise to fame began when Oprah Winfrey introduced him to her huge audience over a decade ago, would enter the contest with high notoriety and enormous wealth that he would be ready. to pour into the contest, but with little known of his political beliefs. The TV star appears to have been planning, or at least considering, a run for some time: He lived in New Jersey for years but switched to voting in Montgomery County last December, at his in-laws. to Bryn Athyn.

The race to replace Senator Pat Toomey, a Republican who is not seeking re-election, could have far-reaching consequences. It is one of the few contests likely to decide the control of the Senate.

READ MORE: Sean Parnell is out. What’s next for Republicans in the 2022 Pa.s Senate race?

Oz, who graduated from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and its Wharton Business School in 1986, would apparently bring fame and political alien status to the Republican primary, but would also face questions about the life out of state and his sometimes controversial medical examination. Advice. He promoted diet pills that other doctors called a sham.

Oz would enter a GOP field that includes Montgomery County developer Jeff Bartos, former Danish Ambassador Carla Sands and conservative commentator Kathy Barnette. David McCormick, a hedge fund manager who now lives in Connecticut, began meeting with top GOP and donor officials this week as he pondered his own offer, though it’s unclear whether he will join the competition.

This story has been updated.

