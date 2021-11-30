



Details of the new face mask edict were released last night. After the government expanded the scope of settings to be made mandatory, it is now mandatory by law in hairdressers and takeaway stores.

Failure to comply will result in a fine. Check out the full list of locations you need. The new regime replaces the attitude of acting that has been observed since July 19, “Freedom Day”.

As Harry de Ketville explores why face masks have become a symbol of a divided Britain, he says none of the measures on the menu are so divisive.

Epstein: Ghislaine Maxwell ‘The Lamb of Crime’

Gislaine Maxwell is falling prey to the actions of “21st Century James Bond” last night during a long-awaited trial on prostitution charges in New York, her lawyers said. Billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein has been likened to 007 by her defense team in that his wealth and mysteries aroused public interest and his accusers rocked a “money tree” for millions of dollars. Maxwell’s legal team started her case in court for the first time after prosecutors said Maxwell was a “predator” who manipulated the little girls and “provided them” to Epstein. Read the court’s latest news while the trial continues.

Prince Charles admits to slavery in Barbados

The Prince of Wales became the first member of the royal family to formally acknowledge the “horrible atrocities of slavery” in the Caribbean, he said, “destroying our history forever.” The prince, who witnessed Barbados becoming a republic, offered words of reconciliation to the island nation, the head of state on behalf of the queen. Hannah Furness of Bridgetown has details from a speech released earlier today. Meanwhile, the lawyers for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex claimed that they had no intention of “taking a vow of silence to become a Trappist monk” when they stepped down from office. Read Anita Singh’s two-star review of Last Night’s Last Episode of The Princes and Press.

Leaked video | A video has been released showing that the F-35 crashed into the Mediterranean Sea and failed to take off. The leaked video shows 100 million fighter jets accelerating the flight deck ramps of HMS Queen Elizabeth. The jet went straight into the water from the ship, but authorities have yet to locate the aircraft.

Worldwide: Baby on board

In a paved migrant boat, a baby born at sea is wrapped in a jacket and transported to safety by the Italian Coast Guard. The child was one of 244 rescued from a ship that was drifting a few miles off the coast of Calabria. It took more than 16 hours due to the disturbance of the rough sea.

