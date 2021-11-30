Brazilian city empties as US migration accelerates





ALPERCATA, Brazil, Nov. 30 (Reuters) – Amidst a tearful goodbye, Ana Paula Souza, her husband and their baby left for the United States, one of hundreds of families who left the small Brazilian town Alpercata in recent months.

Nestled in the hills of the southeastern state of Minas Gerais, Alpercata has been sending its people north for decades. But as locals grapple with a pandemic that has killed jobs, battered Brazil’s currency and triggered double-digit inflation, a piecemeal migration from this poor okra-producing region has turned into an exodus.

Municipal data suggests that hundreds of households in Alpercata, home to around 7,500 people, have this year pulled their children out of school and sold their belongings to finance the trip to the United States. The town bakery lacks help. Civil servants have given up their posts. Local football teams are short of players.

“Alpercata is emptying itself,” said Souza, 23. “Everyone is leaving.”

She now resides in Orlando, Florida, where she bakes cakes to supplement her husband’s construction income and pay off $ 15,000 of debt incurred to hire a smuggler.

The stampede of Alpercata and other nearby towns underscores the lingering impact of a pandemic that has killed more than 600,000 people in Brazil, just behind the United States.

It also reflects this year’s larger jump in migration to the United States from Latin America, an uneven, violent and poorly governed region hard hit by the virus. Record numbers of Brazilians, Haitians and Venezuelans are coming to the southern border of the United States, swelling the ranks of applicants from traditional migration hotspots like Mexico and Central America.

Brazilians ranked No.6 among nationalities detained there in fiscal year 2021, according to US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data. A record 56,735 has been stopped, adding to the pressure on US President Joe Biden to stop the flow.

It won’t be easy. A booming US labor market and a strong dollar that makes remittances sent back to Brazil are proving hard to resist.

Unlike previous waves of migration, dominated by poor young men who quickly returned home, this one attracts white-collar workers who will be harder to replace for Brazil, officials, academics and police told Reuters. Nurses, engineers and even city officials with guaranteed jobs are leaving – many with no plans to return. In Alpercata, nearly 5% of the 162 city hall employees, the city’s largest employer, have fled to the United States this year, officials said, citing city data.

Many are taking their families with them, capitalizing on a U.S. asylum policy that allows certain nationalities, including Brazilians, to stay in the United States while they pursue their claims, a legal process that can take years. According to CBP data, 99% of Brazilian families apprehended at the southern border of the United States in fiscal year 2021 were allowed to continue their cases in immigration court.

The fallout can be seen in municipal schools in Alpercata, which have lost 10% of their 926 students so far this year, said Luclia Pimentel, the city’s education secretary. Others leave every day, she says.

Many of these families end up joining Brazilian diaspora communities in Florida or Massachusetts, landing some of the nearly record 10.4 million jobs currently unfilled in the United States.

“Americans don’t like to work so there are a lot of jobs for immigrants,” said Souza, the recent transplant recipient from Orlando.

“NATIONAL LEVEL MARKET”

Alpercata’s signs of brightening are evident.

On the grounds of the mayor’s office, where mangoes hang like Christmas decorations from a grove of dark green fruit trees, a backhoe was idle in early November. Officials said the machine had not been used since its only trained operator had emigrated a few weeks earlier.

In his second-floor office, City Sports Secretary Jorge Estefesson showed a visitor a wall adorned with photos of former Alpercata football teams. Bursting out names, he highlighted more than a dozen players who now live in the United States.

Estefesson said he was struggling to find adult players for the annual soccer tournament. Children are also decreasing. He said 60 children are enrolled in his football school, two-thirds fewer than five years ago.

“We are afraid that in the future we will become an old town without young people,” he said.

Officials in Washington are also concerned.

Most Brazilian migrants arrive in the United States via Mexico, where they enter visa-free as tourists. Some take flights to Mexican border towns before handing over to US authorities to seek asylum. To stop their way to the border, the United States pressured Mexico to end visa exemptions for Brazilians, Reuters reported last month.

On Friday, that is exactly what Mexico did, saying that by mid-December all Brazilians would be required to obtain visas in order to enter Mexico. Brazilians arriving by land or sea must obtain traditional visas, which require them to go to a Mexican consulate; air travelers can apply for an electronic visa online.

Such action has been effective in deterring other would-be immigrants. The number of Ecuadorians detained at the southern border of the United States has fallen since September, when Mexico began requiring visas for visitors to the South American country. In October, 743 Ecuadorians were arrested, up from more than 17,500 in August, according to CBP data.

But Brazil’s fragile economy is expected to continue pushing its population north, a US official and four Brazilian officials told Reuters.

Last month, Reuters reported that Brazilian smugglers, known as “consuls” or “coyotes”, were taking advantage of Brazil’s woes.

Police allege that many of the country’s best coyotes are from the eastern region of Minas Gerais which includes Alpercata. According to federal police in Governador Valadares, a town of nearly 300,000 people a half-hour’s drive from Alpercata, they are now aggressively expanding into new, remote territories in northern and western Brazil. , places without a long tradition of American migration. .

“It is now a national market,” said Federal Detective Cristiano Campidelli, former head of the Governador Valadares office who tracked down the illicit trade.

‘VALADOLARES’

Yet the epicenter for now remains Minas Gerais, a mineral-rich state whose ties to the United States date back to the American search for mica used in airplanes and radios during World War II. Almost everyone in this part of the country has a relative in Boca Raton or Boston, according to Andre Merlo, the mayor of Governador Valadares. Locals nicknamed the town “Valadolares” for the dollars earned by emigrants and sent here as remittances.

A strong US currency is an additional lure for migrants. The dollar has risen more than 50% against the Brazilian real since the end of 2018, when right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro was elected.

Migration has increased under his watch, with the number of Brazilians detained at the southern border of the United States increasing by more than 3,500% during the same period. Brazilians abroad now transfer $ 300 million to $ 400 million home each month, according to central bank data, compared to $ 200 million to $ 300 million per month in the first two years of Bolsonaro’s presidency.

While these dollars are welcome, Governador Valadares is now short of engineers and healthcare workers, according to Merlo, the mayor.

In the little Alpercata, even po de queijo – Brazil’s famous cheese bread – is under threat.

Near an evangelical church whose logo is adorned with an American flag is the Chega Mais bakery. Owner Valquiria Ribeiro said she struggled to retain qualified bread makers; it has lost three to the United States since the start of the pandemic.

At one of Alpercata’s colleges, janitor Egnalda Oliveira sets the stage for her own journey north.

A single mother of a teenager, she said the death of her husband and parents, coupled with a sharp rise in inflation, had left her struggling to make ends meet. The mother and son recently got their first passports, pleasing 16-year-old Lucas, who saw several of his friends leave.

“If I could leave tomorrow, I would,” Oliveira said.

Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; additional reporting by Brad Haynes; edited by Marla Dickerson

