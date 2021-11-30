UK service industry sees record cost inflation – CBI





People sit inside a restaurant amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Chinatown, London, UK on May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Register now for free unlimited access to reuters.com

It is registered

LONDON, November 30 (Reuters) – Costs for UK services sector companies are rising at the fastest rate in more than 20 years, according to a business survey released on Tuesday, explaining why the Bank of England may soon raise interest rates. shows.

The Confederation of British Industry said its quarterly survey of the services sector was the fastest growing cost for both business and consumer services firms since the survey began in 1998.

Separate data from Lloyds Bank shows that a record 50% of businesses plan to raise prices, and a quarter expect to raise their salaries by 3% or more over the next 12 months.

Register now for free unlimited access to reuters.com

It is registered

“Record cost increases threaten to impose a winter freeze on service sector recovery next quarter,” said Charlotte Dendy, CBI economist.

Both surveys took place in the first half of November, before news of an Omicron variant of COVID-19 shattered confidence in financial market investors who see the BoE as about 60% likely to raise rates in December. .

UK consumer price inflation hit a 10-year high of 4.2% in October and the BoE expects it to hit nearly 5% next year.

In the short term, higher interest rates will not reduce the pressures from global surges in energy prices and supply chain difficulties. However, it can reduce the cascading effect that would occur if businesses raise prices and workers demand higher salaries in anticipation of higher inflation.

Tuesday’s CBI data shows that businesses already believe they won’t be able to fully pass on the higher costs. While average selling prices are expected to rise to an all-time high, earnings growth for service companies is expected to stagnate over the next three months due to rising costs.

CBI reports the fastest hiring since 2015 in business and professional services firms.

Veterinarians, optometrists, auditors, animators and truck technicians are among the most difficult roles for customers to fill, according to data from recruitment website Indeed, released Tuesday.

Register now for free unlimited access to reuters.com

It is registered

Report by David Milliken Edited by William Schomberg

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/uk-services-industry-sees-record-cost-inflation-cbi-2021-11-30/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos