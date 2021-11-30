After Years of Delay, NYC Opens First Supervised Injection Sites in US to Fight Opioid Overdose





Supervised injection sites have been offered in cities like San Francisco, Denver and Seattle, but none have opened so far. Some observers recently speculated that Rhode Island would be the first state to innovate. By beating others to the fist, New York’s pilot sites will lead the way in troubled legal waters.

Since announcing the pilot in 2018, Blasio’s administration has worked with the NYPD and district attorneys to ensure the sites can operate without interference from municipal law enforcement. Contacted for comment in early November, spokespersons for prosecutors in Manhattan and Brooklyn confirmed their support for overdose prevention centers.

WNYC / Gothamist did not get a response from Bronx DA Darcel Clark, who had previously spoken out against the facilities. The government should not be involved in this type of liability, Clark said in 2019.

Asked about the pilot, a spokesperson for the police department said: The NYPD is aware of the program and has no plans to target people logged into authorized sites meant to reduce dangerous drug overdoses. Our enforcement efforts remain focused on those who illegally sell and distribute the illegal drugs that have led to record overdose deaths on our streets.

The legal status of the centers could be bolstered by state support, and de Blasio said last month he was optimistic he could get that support under Hochul after being blocked by Cuomo. Dr Mary Bassett, the new state health commissioner whose appointment begins Dec. 1, was New York City’s top doctor under de Blasio when the pilot was first announced three years ago. years.

You want to try and keep people alive, get them treated and not punish them, which keeps people away, Bassett told The City newspaper in March.

But even with state and municipal permission, the centers could still be challenged by a federal prosecutor.

Under former President Donald Trump, the US attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania sued the nonprofit Safehouse for attempting to open a supervised injection site in Philadelphia. Lawyers for the Trump administration have said it violates the crack house law.

President Joe Biden was the architect of this law as a senator in the 1980s, but he and his Justice Department have not clarified their position on whether to apply it to supervised injection sites.

A U.S. district court initially ruled in Safehouse’s favor, but an appeals court overturned the decision earlier this year. The United States Supreme Court then refused to hear the case. The association is still pursuing additional arguments at the federal level, and the Biden administration has until January to respond to these claims. This means that the federal government cannot avoid the problem any longer.

De Blasio recognized the possibility of federal repression. In April, he and other mayors sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland urging him to issue a statement on behalf of the Department of Justice saying that federal law enforcement against supervised injection sites will not would not be a priority.

Although he never received that assurance, de Blasio said last month he was optimistic the centers would be allowed to remain open.

We have a new administration in Washington, a new administration in Albany, de Blasio said at a press conference on Oct. 26. It was a good time to do something about this topic when we could finally have the kind of potential cooperation we needed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gothamist.com/news/harlem-and-washington-heights-open-first-supervised-injection-sites-us The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos