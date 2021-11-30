Edinburgh-based TSB closes 70 locations across the UK, including nine in Scotland





TSB has announced plans to close 70 bank branches next year and put 150 jobs at risk.

The Edinburgh-based bank said the recent closure is in response to reduced branch usage and more customers using digital services.

Closed Scottish offices are: Coldside, Dundee (13 Apr), Ellon (19 Apr), Forfar (14 Apr), Forres (27 Apr), Fort William (20 Apr), Kirkintilloch (20 Apr) April 28) and Lanark (April 27). , Stranraer (April 28), Thurso (April 21)

It’s a year after it announced it was closing 73 bank branches and laying off around 300 people, despite appeals to rescue branches in Scotland’s remote and most impoverished areas.

There has been a fight to keep some of Britain’s poorest parliamentary constituencies from closing, and they will see to the last bank branch.

The 73 locations were due to close by June of this year as part of a reduction of 164 locations across the UK.

After the latest cut round, TSB will have 220 sites left across the UK.

“It’s a bitter blow for many communities for the TSB to lay off a quarter of its branches in addition to the number already closed in 2022,” said Unite’s union secretary Sharon Graham.

“Unite has consistently argued that local banking and access to cash are essential, especially for low-income families.”

TSB said there would be no closures, the only bank left in town, and would open an additional 10 pop-up branches.

Robin Bulloch, TSB’s Chief Customer Officer, said:

“These changes have allowed us to maintain extensive offices across the country.

“They are accompanied by a significant investment program to upgrade their branches to better meet the needs of their customers. And if it takes longer to reach the nearest branch, they will introduce more ‘pop-up’ services to the community. ”

TSB succumbed to public pressure in April and agreed to open a pop-up banking service on Anstruther.

TSB planned to close the last remaining bank on the east coast corner of Fife in East Neuk, home to a picturesque fishing village described as “one of Scotland’s hidden gems”.

The planned closure of TSB’s Anstruther branch overlooking the town’s beach marks the end of the last bank in the region since the closure of the Royal Bank of Scotland in 2017.

Locals launched the campaign after the plans were unveiled last year, and more than 400 people have signed a petition calling for reconsideration.

And there was joy when TSB finally agreed to launch a mobile advisor service based on Anstruther City Hall.

The closing points are:

Aylesbury

tub

Vermont

Bishop’s Stottford

bromley bury

st edmonds

camberly

Cambridge

carol gate

Cleblis

Colchester

Coldside, Dundee

sirenster

Denton

Ealing

Eastbourne

Elon

Exeter

popa

Forres

fort william

Freudsham

gaston

gateshead

Gillingham

Greenwich

Harelesden

horsham

Kircintilok

lanak

longbridge

with loud sound

Magdalene Street

maid stone

market hill

Maryport

Melton Mowbray

morden

more camb

Nelson

Newbury

Newton Aycliffe

no dollar turn

Osset

Strahnlaer

Thornbury

Tursso

Turnbridge Wells

Uxbridge

west end

Western Supermare

whimslow

Wimbone

Winford

wood seat

Worcester

Yeovil

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.heraldscotland.com/news/homenews/19751281.edinburgh-based-tsb-shuts-70-branches-across-uk-including-nine-scotland/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos