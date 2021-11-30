British Spy Director Suggests China Risk of Misjudgment on Taiwan | MI6





MI6 Director Richard Moore said in a statement that China is at risk of miscalculation because of its overconfidence in Taiwan.

The British foreign intelligence chief, who made a rare speech, said in London that China risks believing its own propaganda and that for the first time in history China has become a single MI6’s top priority.

Although Moore did not explicitly mention Taiwan, the status of a country in which China does not recognize independence remains one of the most pressing tensions between China and the West.

Moore said at an event hosted by the International Institute for Strategic Studies. The era of Deng Xiaoping hides your power, your time is over.

Beijing believes in its own propaganda of Western weaknesses and underestimates Washington’s resolve. The risk of Chinese miscalculation through overconfidence is real.

The UK is keen to work with China on a range of issues, including climate change and trade and investment, and generally avoids criticizing Beijing. But Moores’ comments are some of the sharpest comments made by a British intelligence chief or other senior security official on China.

The MI6 director also warned that China’s surveillance technology has been used to target Uyghurs in Xinjiang, and said Britain should be aware that control technology is increasingly being exported to other governments.

Moore concludes that adapting to a world affected by the rise of China is the MI6’s single biggest priority. China now has the largest share of the institution for the first time, which is traditional but still has a significant focus on Russian and Islamic terrorism.

Of particular concern, Moore said earlier in an interview with the BBC, is that China is using debt traps and data traps to try to get people into trouble through economic policy.

To define the data trap, Moore said: If you allow other countries access to data that is really important to your society, you will no longer have control over that data, which could erode your sovereignty over time.

MI6 has been concerned for some time about China’s interest in acquiring large data sets, including personal and medical information, either through hacking or by entering into commercial agreements with smaller countries that allow the data to be controlled and sent to its own market.

Concerns about the debt trap and similar concerns have been expressed about Beijing’s Belt and Road Economic Development Plan. China’s African and other regional development projects are financed by its own banks.

This week, Uganda risks losing control of Entebbe International Airport to China after struggling to repay a $200 million loan as intended.

Moore added that Russia remains a serious threat and that foreign interference is on the rise. He reinforced the remarks of British ministers in support of Ukraine.

Ukraine is an independent sovereign country, and the people of Ukraine are independent, he said.

Western intelligence agencies are particularly concerned about the presence of Russian troops on Ukraine’s eastern border and the possibility that Russia will support destabilization operations in Ukraine. At the end of last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his intelligence agents had exposed a pro-Russian coup plot.

Moore said MI6 should be more open to keeping secrecy and working more closely with tech companies to counter threats from China and Russia that seek to gain advantages by mastering artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies.

