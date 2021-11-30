US military plans greater presence in Australia against Chinese power





Plans for the US military modernization of Australian defense bases to counter China have been highlighted in a long-awaited Pentagon study, which contains no real major reshuffle in US forces around the world.

Key points: The United States plans to reduce its troops and equipment in other parts of the world to bring more to Australia and the American Indo-Pacific military will also upgrade Australian bases to counter China Australia signed the AUKUS military pact to improve intelligence and technology sharing among nations

The Biden administration has released some details of its review of the global posture, but the Pentagon document overseen by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will remain largely confidential.

“In Australia you will see new deployments of rotating fighter and bombardment aircraft, you will see training of ground forces and increased logistical cooperation,” US Under Secretary of Defense Mara told reporters. Karlin.

“More broadly in the Indo-Pacific, you will see a series of infrastructure improvements in Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and Australia.”

Dr Karlin added that the Indo-Pacific region was a major focus of the assessment, due to Mr Austin’s emphasis on “China as a stimulating challenge” for the department.

Other American fighters and bombers will be deployed in Australia as it takes on China. (Department of Defense)

Dr Karlin said previously reported base upgrades in Australia are expected to “hopefully come to fruition in the coming years” and included logistics facilities, fuel storage, ammunition storage and upgrades. at aerodromes.

The review of the global posture also prompts the department to focus more on the region by “reducing” the number of troops and equipment in other parts of the world, “to allow for better combat readiness and increased activities ”in the Indo-Pacific.

Australia could soon welcome more US Marines in Darwin

Australia may soon welcome more US navies and warships, with Defense Minister Peter Dutton saying he wants even greater military cooperation with our closest ally.

Read more

Many details of the repositioning of military capabilities have been filed and more had been announced previously, but the review contained no major force reshuffles as the United States prepares to confront Beijing while deterring Russia and by fighting terrorism in the Middle East and Africa.

In Washington, defense analysts say the review’s lack of significant military force adjustments in Asia shows the challenges the United States faces in rebalancing resources to take on China while maintaining other global commitments. .

Earlier this year, the ABC revealed that senior U.S. and Australian officials had discussed options for expanded military cooperation, including a proposal to form a new joint U.S. Marines and ADF training brigade based in Darwin.

Australia recently signed an enhanced military pact with the United States and the United Kingdom, known as AUKUS, to improve the sharing of intelligence and technology among nations.

The ABC has reached out to Defense Minister Peter Dutton for comment on the review.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-11-30/cph-us-plans-upgrades-to-runways-in-australia/100661190 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos