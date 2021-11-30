Finding omicron in US requires national push in surveillance efforts: Shots





A registered nurse stirs a nasal swab in a test solution after administering a COVID-19 test in Los Angeles, California. Increased testing could help in efforts to detect and track new variants like omicron.

There is a lot that we need to learn and quickly about the omicron variant. Federal health officials have scrambled since Thanksgiving to gather critical information to inform the U.S. response.

The key to this is to increase the country’s ability to detect the variant in the US population. Once it shows up and experts are convinced it’s not a question of whether tracking its spread will be crucial.

“All the key questions about the variant really depend on our ability to identify the variant here in the US, but also to track how it spreads and in whom,” says Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean of the Brown School of Public Health. .

But Jha and other experts are concerned that the United States’ ability to detect and ultimately track the variant may be limited by a few big issues that have hampered our response to the pandemic since day one, including the mosaic and siled nature of our public health capacities.

“There’s a reason we haven’t heard of something called the US variant, and it’s not because it doesn’t exist. It’s just because we don’t detect not these things early, ”says Dr. Kavita Patel, a non-resident. Brookings Institution Fellow and Physician Practicing in Washington, DC “They’re being picked up in other places that tend to have better monitoring systems.”

In a briefing Tuesday, Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, defended the agency’s efforts to expand efforts to spot and track new variants.

“Throughout the pandemic … the CDC has continuously monitored variants and significantly expanded our genomic sequencing capacity over the past nine months,” Walensky said, noting that the United States is now sequencing more than 80,000 specimens of the virus every week, which is one in seven who test positive.

“We are actively building systems with local and state labs to make detection and sequencing even faster,” Walensky said, adding that the United States is increasing testing at four major airports: New York, Newark, San Francisco and Atlanta.

Here are several areas where public health experts see opportunities to improve U.S. surveillance in the short and long term.

Take advantage of PCR tests, which can sometimes identify the variant

The CDC is calling on labs across the country to step up their efforts to try and keep up with the variant. The good news is that some PCR tests can detect probable cases of omicron.

“One of the things about this variant is that there is an indicator in the lab tests, so you don’t even have to do the full genetic sequencing,” says Dr. David Kessler, scientific director of the federal COVID-19 response. There is a kind of signature called S gene target failure that some tests can detect. In these cases, “it is possible to do an early and rapid analysis,” Kessler adds, and then prioritize these tests for genetic sequencing.

According to Scott Becker, executive director of the Association of Public Health Laboratories.

Jha cautions that it is vital that labs start looking for this signal. “Most labs don’t look at this automatically,” he says. “But this information is in the labs that do regular testing, and we need to make it known that they need to research this and report it to state health departments and the CDC.”

Speed ​​up genomic sequencing

To definitively identify a case of omicron requires detailed genetic sequencing. This is increasing in the United States, according to Kessler. “We have dramatically increased our genetic sequencing, almost 10,000 sequences per day,” he says.

Several public health experts believe this is not enough. “I think the United States has the capacity to do a lot better,” said Rick Bright, CEO of the Rockefeller Foundation’s Pandemic Prevention Institute. “They have to make a decision now to increase their sequencing capabilities and their genomic monitoring capabilities and do a lot more testing.”

The problem, Bright explains, is that the ongoing sequencing may not be well distributed geographically and could easily miss a case in an area with little oversight.

“If you focus on this sequencing in very small or small populations, you can get 10,000 sequences a day from New York City and not tell yourself what’s going on in the rest of the country,” he says.

During Tuesday’s briefing, however, Walensky said the agency had received specimens from all 50 states, plus Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and the District of Columbia.

“We will be sequencing samples from these jurisdictions and geographically diverse areas across the country, working with state labs, universities, and industry partners, and our variant surveillance system has demonstrated that we can reliably detect new variants, ”she said.

But Association of Public Health Laboratories CEO Becker agrees the United States could do more sequencing.

“In areas of the country where there is less testing going on, you will see fewer specimens going through the surveillance system and so we will not be sequencing as many in those areas of the country,” he said. “It is important that all states work with the CDC to conduct surveillance and scale it up as necessary.”

Increase and speed up PCR testing

It appears that PCR and antigen tests still work just as well at detecting positive cases of the new variant, as they did with older variants, although the FDA is analyzing them to confirm this, Becker says. But the problem is, note Patel and Bright, that the US doesn’t do enough testing and lab turnaround times are slow.

“We need to do a lot more testing to be able to identify where this virus is in the United States,” Bright said. He says one hurdle is that over-the-counter antigen testing is too unaffordable for many families. “Most Americans don’t have access to these tests,” he says. “In many places they cost $ 25 for a kit of two. So we’re already behind the gun to make sure more people are able to quickly test to see if they’re infected and should move on to further sequencing. ”

Patel says the United States should focus on testing and shift resources to “very high throughput PCR tests” because PCR tests can then be sent for genetic sequencing. She notes that there is money from the CARES Act to support testing that has not been spent.

Improve communication between CDC, state labs, university labs and clinicians

Even if more labs do more testing, including the type of PCR test that can detect omicron, detection could still be slow as those labs need to start routinely notifying the CDC of what they find.

The “silos of our public health surveillance system” have left the United States behind when it comes to detecting variants throughout the pandemic, according to Patel of the Brookings Institution.

“State-run labs or university center-run labs are isolated from where clinical work takes place. So the two just don’t talk,” she says.

Bright agrees. “We have a lot of capacity and different public health labs across the United States, but we are not fully exploiting all the sequencing capacity in our academic and private sectors, and we are not yet linking all of this to obtain. as much information as possible, ”he said.

Start tracking all breakthroughs

An increase in breakthrough infections would be one of the first red flags that the omicron variant is spreading widely in this country and eludes the protection offered by the vaccine, says Kessler.

“If in fact he enters the United States, I would predict that we would see an increase in breakthrough cases,” he says, although more breakthrough cases don’t necessarily mean more severe cases. “It’s still in the air.”

Many public health experts say the CDC made a big mistake when it decided to only closely track breakthrough infections that cause serious illness and death, instead of tracking all mild breakthrough cases.

“I think that left us a little flat. It now lets us catch up,” said Patel, explaining that we could have known more about who was making breakthroughs and why.

The CDC tracks breakthroughs in a limited fashion, using “cohorts” which Kessler says offer “highly reliable” data, but the most comprehensive data is only for hospitalizations and deaths.

Bright says this means that “we are missing the opportunity to look at changes in these viruses that could lead to these severe cases and stop them before they get there.”

“There is a lot of information left on the table by not reviewing these cases,” he adds.

Will Stone contributed to this report.

