McLaren F1 driver Norris moves from England to Monaco





The young Briton has long refused to join other F1 drivers in Monaco’s tax haven and has promised to live near the McLaren plant in Woking, despite the tangible financial benefits of doing so.

But with a stronger foothold in F1 and an extension to his McLaren contract earlier this year, Norris sees this as the perfect opportunity to make a difference.

“Obviously it’s something a lot of drivers want to do, and I think other drivers have seen how fast things can go downhill, especially with how important racing is,” Norris said.

“I need to take good care of my things for my future.”

Monaco has many F1 drivers including Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Valtteri Bottas and Daniel Ricciardo.

At the beginning of his career, Norris says it was essential to stay in England and get close to McLaren, but now that proximity is not.

As our third season in F1 draws to a close, I think we’ve reached the stage where we can operate more remotely.

“There is still so much to gain from me and my career before I am at McLaren and can go in whenever I want,” he explained.

“Whenever the weekend is bad, I can go to the simulator, do experiments, talk to engineers, and so on.

“And I love England. It’s probably still my favorite place.

“My family is there and my friends are there. And I seem to have said many times that having fun and having fun and enjoying what I do take precedence over making these kinds of decisions.

“So it’s not an easy decision. And it’s not something I’ve been thinking about for years.

“I feel like I’m in a comfortable position to make this decision now and pass the time. I’ll still see a lot of friends and family coming.

“Too many things will remain exactly the same. It’s just that I’m based in a different place.

“I may not be able to play a lot of golf, which is probably the biggest drawback. But there are a few places nearby where you can go and play.

“So it’s not an easy decision. But it’s still a life decision and there’s so much to change from it.”

Norris has not hidden the financial motives behind his move, but said he is aware that some may criticize him.

“Of course I will understand, and [criticisms] definitely,” he said.

“But people do a lot of things in life for money. This is another thing.”

However, he has also made it clear that he will still be contacting fans online as before.

“I can still stream Twitch and other things,” he said.

“Interaction with fans will not change at all. Max has done a few streams, so that aspect doesn’t change.

“I think everything I do in my daily life will be the same.

“My McLaren days etc will be higher than last year because there are so many new rules.”

