Toto announces the dates of his tour in the United States in 2022





Toto will hit the road for a series of US tour dates in early 2022.

The recently announced concerts will be part of the group’s Dogz of Oz world tour, which kicks off February 25 in Las Vegas. Initial dates extend through March 19 and include stops in Atlantic City, Detroit, and Kansas City. Other shows are expected to be unveiled in the coming weeks.

See the newly announced list of tour stops below.

With the unveiling of their concerts in the United States, 2022 promises to be a fairly busy year for Toto. The group – whose current lineup is led by guitarist Steve Lukather and vocalist Joseph Williams – also have a series of separate dates for Journey in April and May. From there, Toto will travel abroad for a series of European shows throughout the summer.

Earlier this year, Lukather and Williams released their own solo efforts, with each musician mixing original covers and tunes into their respective albums. These releases were quickly followed by With a Little Help From My Friends, a Toto concert recorded during a live pay-per-view performance in November 2020.

The band’s classic song “Africa” ​​also recently hit an impressive milestone, surpassing 1 billion streams on Spotify.

Toto, Dogz of Oz 2022 US TourFeb. 25 – Las Vegas @ Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Feb. 26 – Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Resort Casino 28 – Tucson, Arizona @ The Rialto Theater March 2 – Midland, TX @ Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center March 3 – Corpus Christi, TX @ American Bank Center – Selena Auditorium March 6 – Mobile, Ala. @ Saenger Theater March 7 – Jacksonville, Florida @ Florida Theater March 9 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall March 10 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center March 12 – Atlantic City @ Ocean Casino Resort – Ovation Halllee March 14 – Munhall, PA @ Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall March 15 – Detroit @ MotorCity Casino Hotel – Sound Board March 19 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater

