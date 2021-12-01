European countries could be added to UK travel redlist due to Covid ‘flare up’, minister says





Ministers are trying to use a balance and ratio when considering the new restrictions on omicron variants, but if infections spike in Europe, they will take immediate action, the health minister said.

Gillian Keegan said the new restrictions going into effect today, including mandatory mask wearing in shops and public transport, will take time to understand the new variants.

She knows it’s very contagious, but she doesn’t know if the vaccine will work, she told Sky News.

Sage Advisor refers to the at-home measures required to address essential masks and Omicrons in any indoor environment.

Asked if the UK should anticipate further restrictions on travel, the health minister added that the government is trying to keep the situation going, but has not ruled out countries on the continent from being added to the red list.

Obviously we have added more countries to the risk list but haven’t done anything that could potentially block travel entirely, she said. The Red List is reviewed every three weeks, so keep reviewing and take immediate action if things obviously get worse.

The UK has taken precautions to block flights from 10 countries with confirmed variants, including Botswana, Eswatini and South Africa.

Keegan urged people to come forward for the booster jab to maximize immunity to the Omicron strain, adding that the ministers are very much hoping we can have a smooth Christmas this year.

This comes after the Joint Commission on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI) yesterday halved the recommended interval between doses 2 and 3 to 3 months, qualifying all adults to receive a booster vaccine. .

Health Minister Sajid Javid said the best defense against the new strain is to have a booster program on steroids, adding that the vaccine may be less effective against Omicron, but it is very unlikely that it will affect us at all for serious diseases. . Therefore, it is very important to hit as many jabs as possible.

How long do I have to wear the mask? New Covid rules clarification and face covering mandatory location

So far, 14 new variants have been confirmed in the UK, with dozens more suspected.

Health officials are concerned that Omicron may be more resistant to the vaccine than the dominant Delta variant, but they are still waiting for key data on whether or not to evade immunity.

The prime minister said yesterday that increasing some restrictions in the meantime would strengthen the progress of the booster program.

Starting today, masks must be worn in UK hairdressers, hairdressers, banks, post offices, shops and public transport. They don’t currently need to be worn in bars or restaurants.

