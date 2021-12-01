The UK will not compete with the European Union on financial services.





A senior Bank of England official said on Tuesday that the UK would not engage in “intimidation” with the EU by restricting access to the city of London or preventing UK-based bank employees from relocating to continental Europe. .

Sam Woods, CEO of the BoE’s prudential regulator, said the UK is “not a match-fixing game at all” about accessing and staffing financial services markets.

He said the UK’s status as an international financial center means it will continue to be open to banks in other countries.

Commenting on post-Brexit tensions between the EU and the UK, Woods said at the Financial Times banking summit: This is a natural consequence of Brexit and we need to address it in a smart way.”

The EU said it wants an international bank traditionally based in London to operate a sizable business on continental Europe after the UK left the bloc’s single market last year.

In recent months, the European Commission has proposed legislation to make it more difficult for banks outside the EU, including the UK, to sell services to the block.

The European Central Bank, as EU banking supervisor, is putting pressure on banks to move more staff from the UK to the EU.

Woods has so far said he is “relatively optimistic” about the size of banks’ job and asset movements in the UK.

But the BoE was keeping an eye on progress to make sure it didn’t get too picky as the ECB began to empty banking operations in London.

Woods also said the collapse of hedge fund Archegos and “magnificent explosions” including the Greensill Capital scandal made the PRA better suited to the risk of immoral behavior as memories of the financial crisis faded.

“Is it reasonable to question whether you can see what is in the public sphere, and if people are really focused enough on things that can go wrong from a behavioral and prudent standpoint?” He added.

In the aftermath of the financial crisis, the PRA and the Financial Conduct Authority have introduced new standards of governance and behavior, including those that hold management personally accountable for major failures. Enforcement cases were relatively rare.

The most public action taken by the PRA and FCA involved former Barclays CEO Jes Staley, who resigned last month.

Regulatory authorities have published a draft review of Staley and Barclays’ relationship with the late Jeffrey Epstein, who was convicted of sex offenses. Woods declined to comment on the incident.

