



The young Hatters development team scored this afternoon in a 1-1 draw with the British at Hitchin Towns Top Field in a friendly match.

Conor Lawless scored a late penalty after ex-pro Jake Gosling put the national team ahead in the eighth minute of the first half, leading to a town youth-level draw.

Hatters scored their first goal in the 13th minute, and Matt Moloney, who is currently on loan with the Southern League’s Canaries, turned the ball to Josh Allen on the right and set Jacob Pinnington. The shot was fired, but the right defender fired the shot.

Ed McJannet and Tra Lucas combined and took another 20 minutes for their next attempt to play Callum Nicolson from the left, but just outside the box his player was headed straight for Forces goalkeeper Christian Paulat-Brigg.

In the first half, McJannet had few chances to hit the ball into the box as the time ran out after a good move to the right flank, but the Irish U19 national’s path was blocked by the military’s perfect timing. The defender, and it stayed scoreless in the break.

The Forces saw Gosling fouled by Moloney inside the box in the 53rd minute, and former Exeter and Bristol Rovers wingers chose themselves to switch the penalty over Harry Isted.

McJannet and Eddie Corbit were lucky enough to be put on serve by Tyrelle Newton. Before that, another impressive game changer, Jake Burger, tried chipping out Paulat-Brigg at 35 yards and his daring efforts were just wide-ranging. .

The first touch was perfect, but the left-footed volley was the same in the 82nd minute, when Conor Lawless took a free kick just inside the opposing half for Nicolson from the other side of the post.

The equalizer came three minutes after another serve, Millar Matthews-Lewis, went into the box past right-back Drysdale. Loris confidently stepped out into the top corner.

Visitors were reduced to 10 men in injury time when Mike Atkinson was given a red card straight away for a late challenge from Town Oliver Hemlin.

The town’s youngsters met Casey Pettit’s free kick with a strong header from Corbit in the fifth minute of extra time but had another chance to win it when Paulat-Brigg gathered and saw the danger.

Drysdale took on a heavy challenge right inside his half and the ball flowed back and blocked his keeper, but he had time to become one of the own goals of the season as he missed it a bit in relief. Among Paulat-Brigg’s posts!

Also honored for an excellent physical examination for Town Academy Prospects.

TOWN: Harry Estead, Jacob Pinnington, Casey Pettitte, Matt Moloney, Callum Nicholson, Conor Lawris, Tyrell Newton (Eddie Corbitt 60), Ed McJanet (Milla Matthews-Lewis 75), Tra Lucas (Jake Berger 46, Oliver Hemlin (89), Josh Allen (Archie Heron 68), Oliver Lynch.

