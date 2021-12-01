Netflix orders 5 UK series, including new adaptation of ‘One Day’ – The Hollywood Reporter





Netflix has ordered five new series from its growing UK base.

Announced Wednesday by Anne Mensah, Netflix’s vice president of British series, the show is all set to begin filming across the UK in 2022. The lineup includes a new adaptation of the best-selling novel One Day and two series from Sister, the fast-rising production powerhouse behind Chernobyl.

“Netflix UK is building on success,” Mensah said. It is difficult to overcome the finesse and global impact of the original award-winning British series. From Crown, Sex Education, After Life to Top Boy and Fate,” Mensah said.

“Add here a roster of amazing new shows our members will see in 2022. From the hot scandalous anatomy, Rowan Atkinson’s delightful Man vs Bee, to Joe Cornish’s brilliant Lockwood & Co. There are numerous shows this year that have been shot under uniquely difficult conditions but have not lost their daring brilliance. Being able to add this variety of new titles to our slates, knowing there is more content to come, is a testament to the power and artistic confidence of the British television industry.”

The five projects include:

Written by Supacell musician and Blue Story filmmaker Rapman, this six-part sci-fi series sees ordinary people in South London unexpectedly grow to superpowers. When dealing with their everyday impact, a man must bring them together to protect his loved ones while avoiding powerful and nefarious agents who have noticed their special abilities. Rapman will also be producing and managing with New Wave’s Mouktar Mohammed and co-producer Henrietta Lee.

Based on the best-selling novel by David Nichols, which was made into a 2011 movie starring Anne Hathaway, this series tells the story of Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew, who first met in college in 1988 and then meet on the same day every year to watch their growth and growth. contains. Change, move together and part, experience joy and sorrow. The writing team is led by BAFTA winner Nicole Taylor working alongside Anna Jordan, Vinay Patel and Bijan Sheibani. One Day is a drama republic production with Universal International Studios and Focus Features.

A tense but surprising thriller produced and written by EricA Abi Morgan (The Iron Lady, Suffragette). Grieved by the disappearance of young boy Edgar in Manhattan in the 1980s, his father, Vincent, takes solace in his friendship with Eric, the monster who lives under Edgar’s bed, controlling the puppets of America’s best children’s TV show. On a quest to find out the truth about Edgar’s disappearance, Vincent is forced into the dark shadows of a corrupt city to discover that a real monster lives much closer to his home. Set in the AIDS epidemic of the 1980s, Detective Ledroit, tasked with uncovering the NYPD’s internal corruption, becomes engrossed in his search for Edgar as he compromises his personal secrets. Eric was created and written by Morgan and produced for Netflix by Sister along with Little Chick. Produced by Executives Jane Featherstone and Lucy Dyke for Little Chick’s Sister and Morgan.

KaosZeus has wrinkles. He is worried that it may mean the end of the world. And it might be. Because the six humans on Earth do not know their significance or their connection to each other, and learn that they are a component of ancient prophecies. Can they find out the truth about God and what they are doing to humans? And if they do, can you stop them? Billed as a dark, entertaining modern spin on Greek mythology, Kaos is an eight-part series about love, power, and the underworld written by Charlie Covell (The End of the F***ing World) and produced by Sister for Netflix. . Executives Featherstone and Chris Fry produce Sister, with Katie Carpenter as series producer and Harry Munday as producer. Georgi Banks Davies has been confirmed as Executive Director, and both Davies and Covell will serve as Executive Producers, as well as Nina Lederman.

When the damn bucket Mia Polanco (a 17-year-old London girl with more wit than is good for her) is discharged from the hospital after a long battle with anorexia, she is pushed back into the chaotic world of the sixth form. Her friends found that she was spending her recovery time acquiring knowledge and experiences she had never known herself. Realizing that her childhood is fast passing without her, Mia suddenly decides that the only way she can catch up is to write a bucket list. The eight-part series is a work by Left Bank Pictures, written by Ripley Parker. Executive producers are Andy Harries, Sian McWilliams, Ripley Parker and Rob Bullock. Producer is Huberta Von Liel.

