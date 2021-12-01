US removes Colombia’s FARC rebel group from terrorist list





WASHINGTON The State Department on Tuesday removed the Revolutionary Forces of Colombia from its list of foreign terrorist organizations, as many former group commanders turned to mainstream politics after decades of conflict.

In a statement, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said the group, known as FARC, has officially disbanded and disarmed and no longer exists as a unified organization that engages in terrorism or terrorist activity or has the ability or intention to do so.

The move, which drew criticism from several prominent Republicans, is a sign of the Biden administrations’ support for a fragile peace deal that the Colombian government signed with the FARC in November 2016. The agreement officially ended a conflict decade in which the US military backed the government against a left-wing insurgency funded by drug trafficking. The fighting has left more than 220,000 dead.

Colombia has urged Washington for years to remove the FARC from its official list of terrorist groups, and Blinken said in his statement that the change would allow the United States to better support the implementation of the 2016 accord. , in particular by working with demobilized combatants. Many of the former senior FARC military commanders are now prominent politicians.

Under the deal, more than 13,000 FARC rebels agreed to lay down their arms in return for increased government investment in neglected rural areas. But the implementation of the agreement has been precarious. Government assistance is slow to materialize in remote areas, and pockets of armed rebels continue to fight.

Following the attack on a helicopter carrying Colombian President Ivn Duque in July, the government arrested 10 former FARC rebels and charged them with attempted assassination and car bombing at a military base.

Mr. Blinken said that two rebel groups formed by former FARC commanders who refused to demobilize were designated terrorist organizations. Segunda Marquetalia and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of the Popular Army of Colombia, or FARC-EP, are responsible for armed attacks, assassinations and hostage-taking, he said.

The United States has also named several leaders of both groups as terrorists.

Some Republicans have criticized the Biden administration’s decision to remove the FARC terrorist group designation. After the planned action was first reported last week by the Wall Street Journal, the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Representative Mike McCaul of Texas, called the move an exercise. of appeasement.

FARC members exercised no remorse or act of contrition for their ongoing narco-terrorism against innocent Colombians and Americans, Mr McCaul wrote on Twitter.

President Bidens’ decision to remove FARC from the State Department’s list of foreign terrorist organizations will embolden terrorist groups across Latin America, empower drug traffickers and pave the way for Castro-chavismo in Colombia, governor said Florida Republican Ron DeSantis in a statement. .

