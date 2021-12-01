UK Watchdog orders Facebook owner Meta to sell Giphy





CMA says the Giphy acquisition hurts competition. It was a deal for $400 million reported in May 2020. Facebook, now Meta, acquired Giphy to integrate with Instagram.

LONDON, November 30 (Reuters) – Facebook owner Meta (FB.O) has been instructed by a UK competition watchdog to sell popular animated image platform Giphy. sector.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said last year that it had found that the Giphy acquisition could reduce competition between social media platforms and display advertising.

Facebook, which recently rebranded as a meta-platform, said it could appeal the CMA’s decision. The appeal period is four weeks.

“The Facebook-Giphy partnership has already removed potential challengers from the display advertising market,” said Stuart McIntosh, chair of CMA’s independent research on Facebook-Giphy.

“By requiring Facebook to sell Giphy, we protect millions of social media users and promote competition and innovation in digital advertising.”

Facebook said it did not agree with the decision.

“We are reviewing the decision and considering all options, including appeals,” a spokesperson for Mehta said in a statement.

In October, the CMA fined the company an all-time high of $70 million for violating an order imposed during an investigation into the acquisition, and in August it revealed that Facebook may have to sell Giphy.

Competitor Access

Facebook acquired Giphy, a website that creates and shares reported animated images or GIFs, for $400 million in May 2020 to integrate its Instagram photo-sharing app and operations. I defended my deal with CMA.

Another major provider of GIFs is Google (GOOGL.O) Tenor.

However, regulators can force Meta to deny competitors access to Giphy GIFs or force companies such as TikTok, Twitter (TWTR.N) and Snapchat (SNAP.N) to provide more user data for their use. was concerned that

He also said that the innovative advertising service that Giphy launched in the US before the deal could expand into other markets such as the UK, where Meta controls nearly half of the £7 billion ($9.3 billion) display advertising market.

CMA is tightening regulations on the Big Tech sector.

Last week, Alphabet Inc’s Google promised more restrictions on the Chrome browser’s data use to address CMA’s concerns about plans to ban third-party cookies used by advertisers to track consumers.

($1 = 0.7496 pounds)

Reports by Paul Sandle, London, Yadarisa Shabong, and Pushkala Aripaka, Bengaluru Edited by Susan Fenton and David Goodman

