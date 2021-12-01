The British spy chief said China could be overconfident and misjudgment.





Director of MI6 says China is at high risk of mistaking China’s number one priority China and Russia are jumping into AI The director of MI6 fondly remembers Moscow

LONDON, November 30 (Reuters) – China’s President Xi Jinping and the Communist Party’s China are overly confident and dogmatic, risking misjudgment on the international stage, underestimating US resolve, UK spy chief said. said Tuesday.

Richard Moore, director of the Secret Intelligence Service (SIS), known as MI6, said in his first major public address that China and Russia are racing to master technologies such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

From Langley to Moscow, the world’s espionage masters are wrestling with China’s transformation into a superpower that challenges the post-Cold War post-Cold War dominance of the US military, economic, and increasingly espionage.

“Adjusting to a world affected by the rise of China is MI6’s top priority,” Moore, 58, said in a speech in London.

Listing the areas in which Beijing has become more powerful, he cited China’s aspirations to “solve the Taiwan issue by force if necessary” as “a serious challenge to world stability and peace.” China considers democratically-run islands to be part of its territory.

Moore said China had deprived Hong Kong citizens of their rights, abused them in western Xinjiang and “tried to distort public discourse and political decision-making around the world.”

“Beijing believes in the propaganda of Western weaknesses and underestimates Washington’s resolve,” he said. “The risk of misjudgment among Chinese people due to overconfidence is real”

British Political Director Richard Moore attends a working session at the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Dinar, France, on April 6, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/Pool

The Chinese embassy in London did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Moore’s comments.

China has repeatedly countered Western criticism of this behavior, saying that hundreds of millions of people have been lifted out of poverty through the path set by the Communist Party. Hong Kong, a former British colony, faces security threats from separatists and accuses the US of creating tensions in Taiwan.

In 1979, China’s economy was smaller than that of Italy, but after opening up foreign investment and introducing market reforms, China became the world’s second largest economy and achieved unprecedented rapid growth in history.

Moore, who joined MI6 in the 1980s and served as a diplomat in Vietnam, Turkey, Pakistan and Iran, said technological advances over the next decade could surpass those of the past century.

“Our enemies are pouring money and ambition into mastering artificial intelligence, quantum computing and synthetic biology, because they know that mastering these skills will give them leverage,” Moore said.

Moore also said his first memories were of his childhood in Moscow in the 1960s, when his father was sent to the Soviet Union.

“I have a deep respect for Russian history, culture and people,” Moore said. “The present difficult relationship with Russia is not what Britain wants. But we will do everything necessary to keep Russia safe and deter and defend against any threat posed by Moscow.”

Written by Guy Faulconbridge Edited by Andrew MacAskill and Peter Graff

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

