US consumer confidence drops in November as inflation spikes | Coronavirus pandemic News





US consumers are less optimistic about the near-term outlook for their employment and income prospects.

Consumers in the United States are less confident about the economy and the near-term outlook for their employment and income prospects, the Conference Board said on Tuesday.

The Conference Boards consumer confidence index fell 2.1 points to 109.5 in November, after posting an increase in October.

The Current Conditions Index, which measures how consumers feel about current business and labor market conditions, fell to 142.5 in November from 145.5 the previous month.

More importantly, the Expectations Index, which measures how consumers feel about the near-term outlook for income, business and employment conditions, fell from 89 to 87.6.

Concerns about rising prices and, to a lesser extent, the Delta variant were the main drivers of the slight drop in confidence, said Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at the Conference Board.

Consumer spending is responsible for about two-thirds of US economic growth. So when consumers start to feel less optimistic about the economic outlook, it could indicate that activity is about to slow down.

U.S. households have been grappling with soaring prices this year, as businesses facing rising labor costs and raw material shortages pass at least some of those increases on to consumers.

In October, year-over-year U.S. consumer prices rose at their fastest pace in three decades.

Consumers often respond to rising prices by swapping more expensive brands for cheaper brands or simply forgoing goods and services that they can defer purchasing to a later date, when the sticker shock wears off. may be attenuated.

The Conference Board said on Tuesday that the proportion of consumers planning to purchase homes, automobiles and major appliances in the next six months declined.

But he still expects the holiday shopping season to be good for retailers.

Confidence levels suggest that economic expansion will continue until early 2022, Franco said. However, confidence and spending will likely face headwinds linked to rising prices and a potential resurgence of COVID-19 in the coming months.

The Conference Board concluded its investigation on November 19 before news of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus hit the headlines, meaning the latest pandemic twist had yet to influence consumer attitudes.

But some analysts believe the Omicron variant has only a negligible effect on the US economy.

We currently expect the Omicron variant to have only a moderate negative impact on growth, economists at Oxford Economics said. We still expect real GDP growth of 7.9% in the fourth quarter and real consumer spending growth of 6.5%.

