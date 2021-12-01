UK watchdog action on Facebook via Giphy proves it has teeth | Larry Elliot





Big Tech has two faces. One face presents a new type of company. Inclusive, socially progressive, very zealous, supportive of Democrats rather than Republicans, and unlike anything before.

When you take off your makeup, a different face appears. It is the face of a monopoly trying to protect itself from its competitors. For years, Silicon Valley giants have used their financial clout to acquire smaller companies that could threaten market dominance.

Facebook’s acquisition of online imaging platform Giphy is just the latest example of a competitive giant tech. Because at the time, Amazon, Google, and Apple all adopted the same tactic. This is not a new form of capitalism. It is an old form of capitalism.

The UK competition watchdog has now seen enough anti-competitive behavior of this kind and has argued for the first time that Facebook, which demanded that a deal involving one of the big tech companies be canceled, should sell Giphy entirely.

According to a ruling by the Competition and Markets Authority, the acquisition will drive traffic to sites owned by Facebook and allow competitors like Twitter and Snapchat to provide more user data to access Giphy gifs. By doing so, he said, he would already have significant market power.

UK regulators are often criticized as justification for being caught by the companies they have to check. That critique cannot be leveled at the CMA, which has proven to be a watchdog with real teeth.

Undoubtedly, CMA’s decision to choose Facebook over Giphy marks an escalating battle between regulators and tech giants. At stake is more than just ensuring competition between social media platforms, and while these issues are important, they encourage innovation rather than restrain it.

The new monopolist is as wealthy as the robber barons of the past, but with far more influence. The CMA decision is important because it suggests regulators are starting to ask themselves simple questions. Can you use this power and influence responsibly? Or should we dismantle large tech the way Standard Oil was broken in 1911 for the public good?

Erdogan is losing the economic war

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan must have been delighted with Turkey’s recent growth figures. Production grew 2.7% in the third quarter, 7.4% per year, and is now 12% above pre-pandemic levels. For Erdogan, this would prove foolish to doubt his unorthodox approach to his economic policy that the response to rising inflation is to cut interest rates rather than raise them.

Perhaps Erdoan is an assertive economic genius he clearly thinks. However, after ordering the central bank to cut rates for three months in a row, inflation was close to 20% and the currency was in free fall. Tuesday’s recent decline hit an all-time low against the US dollar.

The Erdogan reaction was to say that Turkey was engaged in an economic war of independence. If so, this is a war the country is losing. Q3 growth figures are now ancient history and the economy will certainly contract in the last three months of 2021. If not, that’s the problem.

Being green is not easy

A report by the Public Accounting Board on the government’s green housing subsidy voucher scheme is depressing to read. The business unit’s goal was to increase the energy efficiency of 600,000 homes, but only 47,500 were upgraded. Of the 1.5 billion allocated, $314 million was spent, of which $50 million was administrative expenses.

Labor Commission Chairman Meg Hillier described the plan as a slam dunk failure and said it was difficult to agree with the conclusion. The idea was to create jobs and reduce carbon emissions, but this plan was misplanned at the onset of the Covid-19 crisis and passed hastily. In the end, neither employment nor environmental goals were met.

Waste of public money is only one aspect of the damage caused by planning failure. State action and public funding will be needed to help home remodeling and economic decarbonization. Unfortunately, the wrong voucher system will be confiscated by those who say that Ronald Reagan was right when he said that the 9 scariest words in the English language are from the government and come to help.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/nov/30/uk-watchdogs-action-against-facebook-over-giphy-prove-it-has-teeth

