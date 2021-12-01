US to toughen testing requirements for travelers





Washington (AP) The Biden administration is set to toughen testing requirements for international travelers to the United States, including vaccinated and unvaccinated people, amid the spread of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement Tuesday that it is working to require all air travelers to the United States to be tested for COVID-19 within the day before boarding their flight. . Currently, those who are fully vaccinated can have a test done within three days of boarding.

The CDC is working to change the current global test order for travel as we learn more about the Omicron variant; a revised order would shorten the deadline for required tests for all international air travelers to one day before departure for the United States, the agency said.

The precise testing protocols were still being finalized ahead of a speech by President Joe Biden scheduled for Thursday on nations’ plans to control the COVID-19 pandemic during the winter season, according to a senior administration official who said that some details could still change.

The CDC is evaluating how to make international travel as safe as possible, including pre-departure testing closer to flight time and considerations for additional post-arrival testing and self-quarantines, the director said on Tuesday. from the CDC, Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the administration’s plans ahead of the announcement, said options under consideration also include post-arrival testing requirements or even self-quarantines.

The CDC currently recommends post-arrival testing 3-5 days after landing in the United States from overseas and self-quarantine for unvaccinated travelers, although compliance is voluntary and considered low.

The move comes just weeks after the United States widely reopened its borders to fully vaccinated foreign travelers on Nov. 8 and instituted a two-tier testing system that gave fully vaccinated travelers more time to request testing before the ‘arrival, while requiring a test within a day of boarding for unvaccinated.

Much remains unknown about the new variant, which has been identified in more than 20 countries but not yet in the United States, including whether it is more contagious, if it makes people more seriously ill, and if it can thwart the vaccine. Dr Anthony Fauci, America’s leading infectious disease expert, said more will be known about the omicron strain in two to four weeks, as scientists grow and test laboratory samples of the virus.

As he sought to allay public concerns about the new variant, Biden said in his remarks on Thursday I will offer a detailed strategy outlining how we will tackle COVID this winter – not with closures or lockdowns but with more popular vaccinations, boosters, tests and more.

Asked by reporters if he would consult with his allies about any change in travel rules given that former President Donald Trump surprised world leaders, Biden said: Unlike Trump, I am not shocking our allies .

