Offer COVID-19 boosters to all adults by the end of January





400 Soldiers Will Throw Jabs More Hospital Hubs, Immunization Centers, and 1,500 Community Pharmacies Offer Jabs

All eligible adults in the UK over the age of 18 will receive a booster vaccine against COVID-19 by the end of January.

Based on the advice of independent experts from the Joint Committee for Vaccines and Immunizations (JCVI), all currently eligible persons, including those over 40, health and social workers, and those at high risk of the virus due to a medical condition, must have two Zap can be scheduled from 3 months after the second dose. That means an additional 7 million people over the age of 40 are now eligible.

The government and the NHS are urging young people to replenish their immunity against the virus as soon as possible, waiting for the more vulnerable to be called on by the NHS, which continues to prioritize their boosters.

The younger age groups are invited by the NHS in order of age grouped into 5-year-old age bands.

To speed up the vaccination program, approximately 400 soldiers will be recruited to support the deployment, opening up 1,500 community pharmacy sites, additional hospital hubs, and pop-up sites at convenient locations across the country. There are already more than 3,000 sites open in the UK, more than double the number in February.

Payments to GPs, local pharmacies and primary care staff will increase to 15 installments through the end of January. To increase capacity on Sundays when many local pharmacists are not normally open, the NHS will provide an additional five injections.

To ensure that the most vulnerable are given priority, the NHS will provide an additional 30 for vaccinations delivered to those at home by the end of next month.

There are currently over 18.2 million lifesaving top-up jabs in action across the UK, with 318,671 recorded yesterday. Daily jabs have increased by a third since early November.

Health and Social Services Minister Sajid Javid said:

Since we learned about the new Omicron variant a few days ago, our strategy has been to do everything at our pace to strengthen our defenses, giving us the time we need to evaluate.

Our best weapon to fight the virus is to throw as many jabs as possible. So we asked JCVI to urgently consider ways to expand and accelerate our vaccination program in light of the Omicron strain.

Thanks to their prompt advice, we can now apply our booster program to steroids and protect more people much faster.

We have set an ambitious goal of providing a booster jab to all adults in the UK by the end of January, while at the same time ensuring that those most vulnerable to the virus continue to have a booster priority, with a gap between the second and booster doses. I did.

This is a national mission and we all have a role to play, so go one step further and roll up your sleeves and get protection when the time comes.

This action follows updated advice issued by the Joint Committee on Vaccines and Immunizations (JCVI) yesterday (Monday 29 November 2021). . They also advised people to reduce the dose interval from 6 months to 3 months after the second dose.

JCVI advised yesterday that even those who received the third dose because their immunity was suppressed will also be given a fourth dose to boost their defenses. A second dose of this vaccine is given at least 12 weeks apart between the ages of 12 and 15 to ensure maximum protection against this virus.

The Minister of Health and Human Services has asked JCVI to advise expeditiously on expanding the booster program to those aged 18 to 39 and closing the gap between the second dose and booster dose after the advent of Omicron. The government accepted this advice.

Vaccines Minister Maggie Throup said:

A true testament to the great work of the NHS and volunteers, with over 18 million booster jabs provided across the UK.

Now, we’re asking you to take another big and important step in the program, which will offer millions of additional boosters over the next few months.

The most important thing you can do before Christmas to protect yourself from the virus is to get a jab. Do not delay booking as soon as you qualify.

NHS Chief Executive Officer Amanda Pritchard said:

The NHS Covid vaccination program is already at its most complex stage and staff are now working at an incredible pace to respond to new strains and expansions of the booster program that has already been administered over 15 million doses across the UK.

The NHS is rolling out the latest phase of the program to the most vulnerable first, giving booster jabs to people over 40 who previously had to wait six months. , with the NHS working hard to ensure that all eligible adults can book boosters by the end of January, we’ll contact you when it’s time to book.

The first UK real-world study published by the UK Health Security Agency found that boosters provide over 90% protection against symptomatic COVID-19 in adults over 50, keeping people safe ahead of winter. It reinforces how important it is to do

These results show that, after 2 weeks of booster dosing, protection against symptomatic infection in adults 50 years of age and older was 93.1% for Oxford/AstraZeneca as first-line therapy and 94.0% for Pfizer-BioNtech.

There have been over 50.9 million primary doses and 46.3 million secondary doses across the UK. According to the latest evidence from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), protection against symptomatic disease in the Delta variant ranges from 65% up to 3 months after the second dose to 90% to 65% for Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines. %is. Protection against hospitalization drops from 95% to 75% for Oxford/AstraZeneca and from 99% to 90% for Pfizer/BioNTech.

Nearly all (94%) of the population aged 50 to 69 said they would be vaccinated if given a booster against COVID-19, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics, and that number has risen to 98%. over 70.

The flu is another winter virus that can be serious. To provide people with the best protection during the winter, people eligible for the free flu vaccine should come forward and get the shot at their GP clinic or local pharmacy to make an appointment, or when offered by an employer or other health care provider.

The government has launched a nationwide advertising campaign encouraging people to get boosters and flu shots to help protect themselves and their loved ones and reduce the burden on the NHS. This includes billboards, broadcast and community radio and television.

The first and second COVID-19 vaccine proposals are open to anyone who is eligible. The vaccine is available free of charge at thousands of vaccine centers, GP clinics and pharmacies. About 98% of people live within 16 km of an immunization center in the UK.

The UK has pledged to donate 100 million doses by the middle of 2022. We have announced plans to donate more than 30 million vaccines by the end of 2021, reaching a total of 70 million doses so far.

