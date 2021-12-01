Omicron Covid variant found in 20 countries but not yet in the United States





In this photo illustration, a hand holding a medical syringe with words that say the omicron variant covid-19 in the background.

Rafael Henrique | LightRocket | Getty Images

White House chief medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci said on Tuesday that 226 cases of the highly mutated omicron variant of Covid-19 had been detected in 20 countries so far, but authorities have yet to confirmed case in the United States.

The variant, which emerged from South Africa about a week ago, has more than 30 mutations of the spike alone protein. It is the key part of the virus that allows it to bind to human cells and infect the body. It also has scientists worrying that it may escape vaccine protection or that it may be much more infectious than the already highly contagious delta variant, which has caused an increase in cases across the world in recent months.

“This mutational profile is very different from other variants of interest and concern, and while some mutations are also found in the delta, it is not the delta,” Fauci told reporters at a group briefing. White House Covid Worker. “These mutations have been associated with increased transmissibility and immune evasion.”

He said the virus had several other mutations that scientists had never seen before and that scientists were unsure how these mutations would alter the way the virus behaves or spreads.

Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel warned on Monday that the omicron had already spread across the planet. He pointed to flights that arrived in Amsterdam from South Africa on Friday in which 61 of 624 passengers tested positive for Covid. Dutch health authorities said 14 of them are infected with the omicron strain.

Portuguese health authorities said on Monday that 13 members and staff of a professional football team in Lisbon were infected with the variant after one of its players returned from a trip to South Africa.

“We also believe it is already present in most countries,” Bancel said in an interview with CNBC. “I think most of the countries that have had direct flights from South Africa in the last seven to 10 days already have cases in their country that they may not be aware of.”

U.S. officials are stepping up surveillance of international travelers at airports and making regular, if not daily, calls with state and local health officials, laboratory directors, state epidemiologists, and others, to the omicron case finding, said Dr Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The nation has also stepped up genomic sequencing of Covid cases in recent months, sequencing around 80,000 samples per week, up from around 8,000 per week earlier this year, Walensky said at the briefing. The delta variant remains the predominant strain in the United States, accounting for about 99.9% of all cases sequenced across the country, she said.

“To be crystal clear, we have a lot more tools to tackle the variant today than we had around this time last year,” Walensky said.

Fauci said it was too early to say whether the omicron would be deadlier or softer than the delta variant. He noted that reports of milder symptoms in South Africa were based on a small number of cases and occurred in younger, healthier patients, whose symptoms of Covid would generally be milder. The population in the United States and Europe tends to be older and less healthy than the population of South Africa, Bancel de Moderna said.

“It’s very unclear whether or not this particular variant will lead to serious illness,” Fauci said. “Although some preliminary information from South Africa does not suggest any unusual symptoms associated with [this] variant, we don’t know and it’s too early to tell. “

Officials reiterated their pressure for vaccinations and other preventive measures.

“How do you approach omicron? We’ve said it time and time again, and it bears repeating, if you are not vaccinated, get vaccinated. Get boosted if you get vaccinated. Keep using them. mitigation methods, namely masks, avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces, ”Fauci said.

The CDC bolstered its recommendations on Covid boosters on Monday, saying everyone 18 and over should get one.

Walensky said the CDC’s definition of “fully vaccinated” had not changed. It’s still two weeks after the second vaccine shot from Moderna or Pfizer or one shot from Johnson & Johnson. But she said the more the virus mutates, the greater the need to boost immunity. “As this science evolves, we will consider whether we need to update our definition of fully immunized,” she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/11/30/fauci-says-omicron-covid-variant-has-already-been-found-in-20-countries-but-not-yet-in-the-us.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

