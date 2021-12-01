When did the Omicron variant arrive in the UK and are they spreading? | covid





As new instances of omicrons continue to emerge in the UK, scientists are working hard to answer two important questions. When did the variant arrive and is it spreading?

At first glance, these questions may seem less important than questions about vaccine effectiveness or disease severity, but the answers can provide important clues about what will happen next.

If Omicron has been present in the UK for several months but is only now discovered, the variant may be unlikely to quickly overtake Delta and cause a spike in infections or lead to significant increases in hospitalizations and deaths. However, if the drawing is a recent arrival, it is much less certain.

The first case of Omicron was announced on November 24 in South Africa and the first positive samples date back to November 9. Since then, it has been found in several countries around the world, including the UK, and the first case was reported in the UK on November 27 from two people involved in a trip to South Africa. As of Tuesday, there have been 22 cases in England and Scotland.

However, the first known case is not the same as the first infection. Professor Oliver Pybus, co-director of the Oxford Martin School Program on Epidemiological Genomics, said in his reading that Omicron has likely been in circulation for at least a month.

The international spread is likely to be fairly close by the end of October, he said.

Dr Richard Lessells, an infectious disease doctor at KwaZulu-Natal University in Durban, adds that an October appearance is plausible given that October marks the end of the delta wave in South Africa. This is consistent with how and when other strains of concern emerge. Beta variants, for example, appeared at the end of the first wave last year.

Lessells said that the analytical work to estimate the time of Omicrons appearance has focused on comparing the patterns of genetic changes that accumulate over time in different samples of Omicron variants.

However, there are several problems with detecting cases of omicrons.

While many of those with COVID-19 have never been tested for PCR, the current staggering number of Covid cases in the UK suggests that, despite high levels of surveillance, only about 20% of PCR samples are routinely analyzed to identify the variants involved. means that

To facilitate hunting, active follow-up campaigns are underway across the UK, including a loopback movement that analyzes previously collected PCR samples to identify the mutations involved.

One factor that aids these efforts is that Omicron has a mutation that means the coronavirus S gene test is negative. This is also true for the Alpha variant, but not the Delta variant. This means that the test is not conclusive as to whether or not the sample can contain Omicrons, but it can be marked quickly, allowing for rapid contact tracing efforts.

Scotland’s Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed a loopback drill in Scotland with six confirmed cases announced on Monday. Health officials said they are currently reviewing PCR tests dating back to November 16.

However, Dr., who is leading the Covid-19 genomics initiative at the Wellcome Sanger Institute. Jeffrey Barrett said routine surveillance appears to have caught the first known case of omicron in the UK, and that this variant doesn’t appear to have been around for a long time in the UK.

There is basically no chance of Omicron in the UK in September or October because we are under good surveillance, he told The Guardian. It’s possible we haven’t sequenced the earliest cases, but most likely November.

But Omicrons’ arrival date is not the only pressing issue. Among other things, there may already be some degree of community transmission. If so, experts warn that dozens of cases could turn into hundreds in just 10 days.

Scotland’s Minister Nicola Sturgeon said all nine omicron cases so far found in Scotland were related to a single private event on 20 November, but no one had recently traveled to South Africa. other people who have traveled there.

And Professor Rowland Kao, an epidemiologist at the University of Edinburgh, points out that while there are nine possible explanations for every case in Scotland, there may be different referrals and different contacts of people involved in the case.

Eight omicron cases were reported in the UK on Tuesday, bringing the total to 22 in the UK, and testing and tracking efforts continue.

However, it seems that there is still a long way to go in the race to understand variants.

