Germany and the United States – Forbes Advisor

Despite concerns about the Omicron variant of Covid-19, travel between Germany and the United States is open. But the requirements in terms of vaccinations and tests make it necessary to prepare before leaving on a trip.

Conditions for entering Germany from the United States

The United States is not considered by Germany to be a variant of the virus or a high-risk area at this time. Persons 12 years of age and older traveling from the United States and entering Germany must present one of the following:

Proof of a negative test result within the previous 48 hours (for rapid tests) or 72 hours (for PCR tests) Proof of vaccination Proof of recovery from Covid-19 between 28 days and up to six months before arrival

You are required to present this information to your airline and at the request of border officials upon arrival in Germany.

Proof of vaccination must be documented in German, English, French, Italian or Spanish. Physical and digital forms are accepted, but photographs of physical forms are not a digital form to be issued by an official source.

If you are entering Germany from a variant of the virus or a high-risk area or have visited one in the 10 days prior to arrival, you must provide a negative Covid test regardless of your vaccination or recovery status. People coming from these regions must get a negative rapid test no more than 24 hours before leaving this place to enter Germany.

You must register online before arriving and have proof of registration with you upon arrival. You may also need to quarantine for up to 14 days upon arrival.

If you have just transited through Germany from a virus variant or a high-risk area, you are exempt from the registration requirement.

It is important to keep in mind that the current situation is changing and that new restrictions could be put in place by the German government at any time. For more information on restrictions on US travelers entering Germany, visit the website of the German Federal Foreign Office.

Conditions for entering the United States from Germany

If you are an American resident returning to the United States from Germany by air, you must do the following:

Show proof of vaccination and a negative Covid-19 test taken within three days of your flight to the United States. If you are not vaccinated, proof of a negative test result one day before your flight to the United States is required.

If you recovered from Covid within 90 days of travel, you can present a certificate instead of a negative test result.

If you are not a U.S. citizen and do not have U.S. immigrant status, you must provide proof of vaccination before boarding a flight to the United States.

All air passengers 2 years of age and older must provide a negative test result or proof of recent recovery on departure for the US PCR and rapid tests are accepted. If your test results are not negative upon departure or if you have not taken a test, you will not be allowed to board your flight between Germany and the United States.

Tests in Germany cost around $ 20 to $ 35 for rapid tests, while PCR tests can cost more.

For more information on the requirements for returning travelers to the United States, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website.

